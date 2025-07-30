Cincinnati Bengals: Hendrickson shows up at training camp but doesn’t plan to play unless he signs new deal

Hendrickson did not elaborate on what set him off; however, his departure came soon after the Bengals media luncheon, where team executives expressed optimism that a deal would get done.

After missing the first five days of practice and being subject to $50,000 fines per day, it was time to at least make his presence felt. Hendrickson arrived at Paycor Stadium early Wednesday morning, attended meetings and watched practice from the sideline.

“Nothing’s really changed,” Hendrickson said during about an eight-minute interview at his locker after practice. “Things are exactly the same. What I’m not going to do is as best as I can avoid being a distraction. I want to help the guys. Guys have helped me along the way like Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, and even Sam Hubbard helped me a lot. To be that right now, that’s what’s most important. This narrative will iron itself out as we continue to progress toward the season.”

Hendrickson has made clear he doesn’t need to be the highest-paid edge rusher to be happy, but long-term security for his family and guarantees are a priority. He said in May during his lone interview with local media he does not plan to play on his current deal worth $16.2 million.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin has acknowledged multiple times now that Hendrickson has earned a raise and extension, but the parties haven’t been able to get on the same page about the guaranteed money, according to multiple reports.

Negotiations will continue, but Hendrickson said he hasn’t changed his mind about what he wants.

“Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well,” Hendrickson said. “Our plans are not having to play on the current deal. That’s something we have a common goal to get to. That’s the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it’s great seeing the brotherhood that’s in here.”

Asked about his optimism an agreement can be reached soon, Hendrickson said he’s just taking it “one day at a time.”

While earlier in the year he seemed to be using opportunities to speak in the media to make his case to the front office, Hendrickson emphasized he doesn’t want to be a distraction in that way now. Initially, Hendrickson declined to speak to media Wednesday but later decided to do a limited interview. During the season, he normally doesn’t do many interviews.

“I’m going to be the best Trey Hendrickson I can be, whatever that looks like,” Hendrickson said. “I’m not going to be here to be a distraction and do this (interview) for 20 minutes. Not interested. I’m going to go back to the way it has been for the last four years. I’m very excited about that, so get it while you can.”

Regarding front office comments about him earning a raise and extension, Hendrickson said he appreciates being held in high regard, but “circumstantially,” he is “more excited about getting something done” and “handling it with respect to Zac Taylor, the 2025 Bengals and not being a distraction.”

Teammates noted that Hendrickson’s presence was felt Wednesday. He was seen providing a little coaching to rookie Shemar Stewart during defensive line drills, and fell edge rusher Myles Murphy said his veteran advice is helpful for those around him.

“He’s always giving out pointers, his insight on pass rush, playing the run,” Murphy said. “It’s almost like having another coach here, so it was just good having him be around the guys.”

Hendrickson said it would be “selfish” to not be there to help pass along some of the wisdom he received from the veterans he learned from at that stage in his own career. That was a big part of why he wanted to return to Cincinnati, even as a “hold-in.”

Veteran left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. said he can’t wait until Hendrickson is actually out there practicing because he’s “elite at what he does” and “naturally” makes the offensive linemen he goes against better. Brown called the reaction of the Bengals locker room to seeing Hendrickson on Wednesday “pure excitement.”

“He’s a huge piece for us and what we do,” Brown said. “He’s a large piece of our leadership group, and I mean, you guys know what he does on Sunday. I can tell you, guys are very happy to have him back in the group.”