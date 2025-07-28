Cincinnati Bengals: ‘Nasty’ defensive unit shines on first day of full pads

DJ Ivey was one of the defensive backs to break up a Browning pass in a redzone drill, and Josh Newton had one against Ja’Marr Chase on a Burrow pass in early 11-on-11s. The sixth-year quarterback finished just 12-for-17 in those drills, most of them coming before thunderstorms pushed the final 30 minutes of practice into the indoor practice facility.

“It was just the hunger and the pads coming on, one, but definitely being able to get after each other and truly sharpen each other in every way today,” Bengals rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. said. “Being able to get after it, get after each other a little bit and not have to put hands on and be soft and not have to control each other but truly get after each other with the full pads on like it will be when we get to the season.”

The defense brought the energy Monday with players on that side of the ball doing a lot of chirping and cheering. Knight said the big plays made in the Day 5 practice of training camp set the tone for the type of defense the Bengals want to be known for in 2025.

Cincinnati struggled on defense last year and doesn’t want to still be known for that.

“I would call us ‘nasty,’” Knight said. “We’re looking for any way to get the ball. We have all the answers to the test that Coach Al (Golden) has given us, and we’re learning how to put those answers together so when those multiple-choice quizzes come up during the season, we’ve got plenty of answers for it.”

The first four practices were physically and mentally taxing, especially with the heat and humidity, but the physicality ramped up with the pads coming on Monday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he just wants to see guys maintaining composure as they increase the competition.

Often young players and rookies tend to lose focus and forget the fundamentals when they allow aggressiveness to take over.

“(Do) not lose your focus, not lose your technique just because the pads come on,” Taylor said. “There’s a different level of discipline to it. You don’t want to see -- panic’s not a great word, but we just focus on all the fundamentals we’ve been working on up to this point. You want to see guys that can keep their composure.”

Tackling was a major issue last year, and Taylor said improving in that area has been a key point since offseason workouts began back in April. It’s a primary focus of defensive install meetings and was a big part of the discussion in Monday’s team meeting before practice.

Despite the emphasis, the coaching staff did not consider adding live tackling periods into training camp this year, as Cincinnati still protects its players in that way. The goal remains being “fundamentally sound” enough to carry the proper technique and positioning from the practice field to games.

“It’s not about tackling in practice,” Taylor said. “It’s about being fundamentally sound, understanding the space you’re playing with, understanding the leverage, understanding the fundamentals we want to play with. That’s all been a point of emphasis for us. Just we’re going to be fundamentally sound.”

Stewart provided a good example of what better preparation can do from one day to the next. He had a rough introduction to the NFL in his first practice Sunday, a day after finally signing his rookie contract, when three helmets crashed in on him during his first 11-on-11 rep.

On Monday, Stewart said he came knowing what to expect and was able to play more freely. He blew by his competition so fast on his second PBU against Browning that he would have gotten a sack if he hadn’t needed to just pull up from his rush.

“I would say today went a whole lot better than yesterday,” Stewart said. “Yesterday I was learning new plays for the day. I came in at 5:30 that morning trying to learn the playbook, so just a little nervous, got out to the field and had a little jitters. Today I knew what to expect, I knew my assignments better, so I went out there feeling more free.”

Finishing is another point of emphasis, as coaches and assistants are constantly yelling a reminder to “finish” in practice.

Players seem to be taking that to heart so far in camp.

“That’s what separates the mediocre teams and the good teams and the great teams, and we talked about having the ‘Santa Clara standard,’” Knight said. “If you want to be in Santa Clara (for the Super Bowl) at the end of the season, you’ve got to be able to finish.”