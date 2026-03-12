Cincinnati Bengals: OT Orlando Brown, Jr. signs two-year extension through 2028

Brown, who turns 30 this year, came to the Bengals as a free agent in March 2023, signing a four-year, $64 million contract that featured $43.5 million in guaranteed money. In three seasons with Cincinnati, Brown has played and started 45 games, only missing six games in 2024 because of a broken fibula, which he returned from early as the Bengals were trying to sneak into the playoffs.

Although Brown’s production has taken a dip the last two years, he has played a key role on Cincinnati’s offensive line. He allowed 46 pressures and a career-high nine sacks last season but has been instrumental in the development of right tackle Amarius Mims.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown earned an offensive grade of 60.6 last season, down from a 66.1 his first season in Cincinnati in 2023.