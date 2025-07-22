Cincinnati Bengals: Trey Hendrickson likely won’t report to training camp after extension talks break down

Training camp begins Wednesday, and the full team was scheduled to report Tuesday morning. Rookie Shemar Stewart remains unsigned and thus could not show up with the other rookies when they reported Saturday, but there seemed to be some optimism about the possibility of getting an extension done with Hendrickson on Monday when Bengals executives and coaches spoke to media during the annual pre-training camp luncheon at Paycor Stadium.

According to national reports, talks broke down Monday over guaranteed money. Hendrickson has said he won’t play on his current deal, worth $16 million in 2025, as he enters the final season of his contract.

T.J. Watt, who also is 30, received a three-year extension from the Steelers, worth $123 million to make him the highest paid edge rusher in terms of average annual value ($41 million), but Hendrickson said he is not looking to be the highest paid. He is more interested in longevity and guaranteed money.

On NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Manti Te’o said Tuesday he spoke with Hendrickson and relayed that the player said Cincinnati’s offer and specifically guarantees “are atrociously, atrociously low.”

Bengals owner Mike Brown said Monday he thought the latest offer was comparable to what other top-tier edge rushers had received, and he was hopeful something would get done with what he called “an important player” to the team’s defense.

Hendrickson is just the latest contract distraction for the Bengals, who have had similar situations over the last several years. Last summer, Ja’Marr Chase attended training camp but didn’t practice until about 10 days before the start of the season and ended up the league’s top receiver and a triple crown winner to earn a monster contract this offseason.

Tee Higgins didn’t sign his franchise tag last year until after the offseason workout program ended and reported on time for training camp, played the season on that deal and earned a new long-term contract in March.

In 2023, Joe Burrow missed significant time with a calf injury and concerns over his contract negotiations lingered all the way up to the start of the season. He signed as the season opener kicked off that Thursday night before the Bengals headed to Cleveland for their first game.

Jessie Bates and Joe Mixon also were holdouts in 2022 and 2020 over their contract situations. Bates held out for most of camp in 2022 before playing on his franchise tag and eventually leaving in free agency, and Mixon “held in” until September 2020 before signing his extension.

As for Stewart, he is one of just two rookie draft picks in the NFL still unsigned. The Browns also have not signed No. 36 overall pick Quinshon Judkins. Stewart is holding out over language in the contract the Bengals are trying to add, similar to many other teams, that could void future guarantees if he is suspended for any reason.