‘This is what the Bengals do’: Some fans frustrated with late-season wins

Fans on social media shared his frustration:

“This tells me when the pressure is off, the Bengals can perform. We need to play like this in meaningful games. When the intensity is high – this is when we need to show up."

“They finished on a 5 win streak last year at 9-8, barely missing the playoffs. Every single year the Bengals end the season at their best. Now if only Zac Taylor could figure out the rest of the season.”

“It suck our Bengals didn’t make the playoffs we got the best offense in the league.”

Every year the @Bengals win the title of “ best team to not make the playoffs”. — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 28, 2025

The Bengals have won back-to-back games since being eliminated from playoff contention for a third consecutive year. The game that sealed the deal – a 20-0 loss to Baltimore – marked the first time the Bengals have been shut out since Sept. 10, 2017.

“At this point, I just prefer they lose,” Lamber said. “At least then, we’ll get a better draft pick. We’re not really playing for anything that matters anyway.”

Jason Williams, columnist with the Cincinnati Enquirer, cautioned fans not to get too excited over the round of consecutive wins.

“Don’t let the recent fun be a distraction from holding owner Mike Brown and Tobin, the player personnel director, accountable for fixing what remains a flawed roster. The defense needs an overhaul! The Bengals are 6-10 and missing the playoffs for the third straight season because they can’t draft and develop good defensive players.”

A meme poking fun of the Bengals showed a highlight reel of former star quarterback Tom Brady leading the New England Patriots to victory with a reel of legendary plays – the caption: “The Cincinnati Bengals every time their season is over.”

The Cincinnati Bengals every time their season is already over pic.twitter.com/ku1HWdoKPf — NFL Memes (@NFLHateMemes) December 28, 2025

As for the final game of the season Sunday against the Cleveland Browns?

“The Bengals will win, we’ll keep Zac Taylor and blow our draft pick,” said Lambert. “Then we’ll continue the insanity of underperforming and missing the playoffs again.”

The Bengals’ season finale with the Browns is set for Sunday, Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.