Breaking: Dayton airport security wait times still less than 5 minutes; CVG around 30 minutes

Cincinnati Reds: Four players will make first Opening Day starts at GABP

Reds open season against Red Sox
The scene at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025, before an Opening Day game between the Reds and Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

The scene at Great American Ball Park on Thursday, March 27, 2025, before an Opening Day game between the Reds and Giants at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
46 minutes ago
X

The first lineup of the 2026 season for the Cincinnati Reds includes three players who will make their first Opening Day start at Great American Ball Park on Thursday.

• First baseman Sal Stewart, 22, will bat fourth. He made his big-league debut in September and hit .255 in 18 games. He was a first-round pick in 2022.

• Right fielder Noelvi Marte, 24, will bat eighth. He hit .263 in 90 games last season, which was his third with the Reds.

• Third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, 29, will bat ninth. The Reds acquired him from the Pirates in a trade at the deadline last season. He hit .234 in 52 games.

• Andrew Abbott, 26, will start on the mound. This is his fourth season with the Reds.

The Reds play the Boston Red Sox at 4:10 p.m.

Here’s the complete Opening Day lineup:

1: TJ Friedl, center field: This will be his third Opening Day start in center field and second in a row. He started in center field in 2023 but was injured at the start of the 2024 season.

2: Matt McLain, second base: He will make his second straight Opening Day start. In 2025, he replaced Jonathan India, who started at second base on Opening Day the previous four seasons.

3: Elly De La Cruz, shortstop: This will be his third straight Opening Day start at shortstop.

4: Stewart, first base: Christian Encarnacion-Strand started at first the last two seasons.

5: Eugenio Suarez, designated hitter: He made six straight Opening Day starts (2016-21) before being traded to the Seattle Mariners before the 2022 season. He signed a one-year deal to return to the Reds in February.

6: Spencer Steer, left field: This will be his fourth straight Opening Day start. He started at third base in 2023, in left field in 2024 and at designated hitter in 2025.

7: Tyler Stephenson, catcher: This will be his fourth start in five seasons. José Trevino started at catcher on Opening Day last season because Stephenson was hurt.

8: Marte, right field: Jake Fraley started in right field in two of the last three seasons.

9: Hayes, third base: Jeimer Candelario started at third the last two seasons.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Reds: Abbott to take ball against Boston. What questions...
2
How to watch the Cincinnati Reds on TV, streaming
3
Dayton basketball: New A-10 commissioner supports NCAA tournament...
4
Dayton basketball: Jordan Derkack says his brother Aiden has the...
5
Archdeacon: ‘This wasn’t our finest hour’

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.