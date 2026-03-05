Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Greene dealing with right elbow stiffness

Greene made his 2026 Cactus League debut last Saturday. While he got hit hard by the Milwaukee Brewers, he pitched two innings and threw an “easy” 100 mph.

“I had this toward the end of the season last year in my final five-or-six starts,” Greene said. “I had elbow discomfort. It was a playoff push, so I pushed through it. I felt fine in the offseason. I got an injection. About a week before spring training started, the discomfort came back. I’ve been managing it through camp so far. We’re going to check it and get it looked at. It makes sense to do it now. I know I have bone spurs. As of now, there’s no UCL damage. Hopefully it’s just that and we get that taken care of and I can get back out there. We have one of the best (pitching) staffs in baseball. I’m a big part of that. I want to go out there and compete with the guys. Hopefully I can still make a good amount of starts and not miss a really good chunk of the season and most importantly the playoff push. Hopefully this is quick. I still have to check with the doctors.”

There had been an intense battle for the fifth spot in the Reds’ rotation in camp between Chase Burns and Rhett Lowder. If Greene misses time, there would be space for both of them in the Reds’ rotation.

Brandon Williamson, Julian Aguiar and Chase Petty give the Reds additional starting pitching depth.

When he was available last season, Greene pitched some of the best games of his career. Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson said that everything clicked for Greene last season.

Greene entered 2026 with big goals, including pitching 180+ innings and winning a Cy Young. At the very least, he’ll have to overcome a spring training setback.

The good news is that he says his UCL is clean.

“If something has to be done, it’s early and we’ll get it out of the way quick and can have the big chunk of the season,” Greene said. “If we have a playoff push, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Reds will know more after Greene meets with two doctors over the next few days. At the very least, he won’t throw until Tuesday.

“You pick up your phone every morning and you see some pitcher in a camp (dealing with an elbow injury),” Terry Francona said. “It’s a part of throwing a baseball that hard.”