Cincinnati Reds: Lineup shakeup as Gavin Lux heads to Tampa Bay

Lux was the Reds’ “big” addition to the lineup entering the 2025 season. While he didn’t make a massive leap in his sixth year in the big leagues, Lux still had a solid year and was a league-average hitter. He led the Reds in batting average and was a consistent presence in the middle of their lineup against right-handed pitching.

While the Reds have added outfielders JJ Bleday and Dane Myers, two bounce back candidates, they haven’t added a truly established hitter yet this winter. The Reds continue to evaluate the trade and free agent market, and the Lux trade also gives them some more money to use as the front office works to bolster a lineup that was below league-average in 2025.

This year, the Reds had been initially discussing playing Lux more exclusively in the infield. His attempts to play the outfield for the first time didn’t really click in 2025. Having Matt McLain established as a second baseman also left Lux without a consistent place to play.

Lux almost always hit in the top-half of the lineup last season and posted a .269 average. But he only had five homers, which didn’t make him a traditional designated hitter. Now, the Reds will look to bolster their lineup and replace Lux with another move this winter.

The Reds currently have a lineup that has Spencer Steer/Sal Stewart slotted in at first, McLain at second, Elly De La Cruz at short, Ke’Bryan Hayes at third, TJ Friedl in center and Noelvi Marte in right. Stewart can DH when he doesn’t play first, and Steer can also play the outfield. The Reds have room on the roster to add an outfielder or a first baseman before the start of spring training.

Heading into last season, when the Reds acquired Lux, they dealt the No. 41 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft as well as a prospect in outfielder Mike Sirota who has gone on to develop into a top-70 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. Trading for Lux turned out to be an all-in move for 2025 for the Reds.

Burke solidifies a bullpen that already looks like a real strength for the Reds, and he gives the Reds an important presence as a consistent left-hander. The Reds signed lefty Caleb Ferguson back in December. Now, after lacking a reliable lefty in the bullpen in 2025, they have the advantage of having two for 2026.

Burke pitched in 69 games for the Angels last year and posted a 3.36 ERA. In 2023, he was a part of a Texas Rangers team that won the World Series.