Cincinnati Reds: Ownership extends payroll to add slugger Eugenio Suárez

“We went to ownership last week and talked to Bob and Phil (Castellini),” Krall said. “We said this is probably where it’s going to go and what we’re going to need that would be above and beyond our budget. They approved it. We’re excited to be able to do that and go get it.”

In return, the Reds get a former fan favorite and one of the most consistent sluggers in baseball.

In 2025, playing for the Seattle Mariners, Suárez tied his career high for homers (49), and he ranked in the top-10 in MLB in homers, RBI and OPS.

“Both sides made a really good deal,” Suárez said. “I’m happy that it worked out. Ownership and Nick Krall, everybody, did a really good job to put everything together and make this deal happen.”

Suárez’s deal will pay him $15 million this year, and there’s also a mutual option for 2027.

A big part of the draw for Suárez to return to Cincinnati was the chance that he saw to win.

“When I see the lineup, we look very good,” Suárez said. “I’ve faced these guys. I see how good they’ve been. The pitching staff is great. The offense has been there. I know they’re fast on the bases. They have a good defense. We’re looking for someone like I am. I’m here now to help the team. Not to be a superhero. Be my best version.”

There’s also the allure of returning to the place where he has spent most of his career. While most of the roster has changed since the Reds traded Suárez in 2022, he’s still close with many around the organization.

Throughout free agency, he was hearing about how the Reds would love to bring him back.

“I always say, you leave doors open,” Suárez said. “How you leave doors open is being a good teammate, be good on the field and treat everybody the same.”

Back in 2018, Suárez signed a long-term extension with the Reds. That contract just expired with the end of the 2025 season. As a result, he has signed consecutive deals with the Reds’ front office.

That added to the nostalgia of Suárez officially signing his contract for 2026 on Tuesday.

“It’s perfect,” Suárez said. “That’s why I’m here. Everything right now is perfect. Beautiful. Happy … The chance to win, the chance to bring the playoffs to the city and the chance we have to make the playoffs and win it all, it was high. That made everything easier.”

Suárez will regularly appear as the designated hitter, and he’ll also take reps at first base and third base. Ke’Bryan Hayes remains the Reds’ regular third baseman because of his elite defense. Spencer Steer may make more starts in the outfield in 2026 than he did in 2025 as a way to consistently get Sal Stewart’s bat in the lineup at first base.

With Suárez now in the mix, the Reds’ lineup has a good combination of depth and power. The Reds also added three impact relievers during the offseason.

After agreeing to a deal with the Reds, Suárez spoke with manager Terry Francona.

“I told him I’ll do my 100% in whatever he needs from me,” Suárez said.