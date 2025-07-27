Cincinnati Reds: Ranking the team’s needs ahead of the trade deadline

Explore MLB unveils new Cincinnati Reds uniforms for Bristol Motor Speedway game

“We’re certainly looking and talking to every team and figuring out how we can in the short term help this team and at the same time we’re not going to hurt ourselves long term by selling our best prospects,” Meador said. “We’re not doing that. We’ve talked about sustainable success here and what that means. To do that, we have to be able to focus short term and long term at the same time.”

The Reds’ roster is very versatile, and there are many different directions where the deadline could go.

Here’s a ranking of the team needs entering the trade deadline:

Right-handed bat

During stretches this season where Matt McLain or Austin Hays have been rolling at the plate, manager Terry Francona has stressed that the Reds are a different team when they have a right-handed bat making an impact at the top of the lineup.

TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz have provided the biggest sparks this season, but Friedl is left-handed and De La Cruz is better from the left side.

McLain and Hays both would have big roles on the best version of this Reds’ team, but one more right-handed threat would take this offense to another level.

The versatility of the roster gives the team some flexibility. If the Reds dealt for a first baseman, Spencer Steer could move to the outfield. If the Reds dealt for a third basemen, Noelvi Marte could move to the outfield. If the Reds dealt for an outfielder, then Gavin Lux could spend more time as the DH.

Notable players in this category include Eugenio Suárez, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell, Willi Castro, Randal Grichuk and Ramon Laureano.

Versatile pitcher

Nick Martinez’s ability to bounce between the bullpen and the rotation has been a game changer for the Reds over the last two seasons, and his teammates have stressed that he’s worth the $21 million that the team is paying him.

Having a second pitcher with a similar skill set could save the pitching staff during the second half of the season.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

With Hunter Greene out for at least a couple of more weeks and with Carson Spiers and Wade Miley likely out for much longer than that, the Reds barely have any rotation depth.

In the long run, the team could also use another option or two for the bullpen.

Acquiring a pitcher who could bolster the upside and also the depth of the pitching staff would check two boxes at once.

Notable players in this category include Zack Littell, Reid Detmers and Michael Soroka.

Bullpen help

While Emilio Pagán, Tony Santillan and Graham Ashcraft have given the Reds a good top three this season and while the next level of depth has been solid, every team in the playoff hunt is looking for another late-game weapon in their bullpen.

The Reds could especially use an impact left-handed reliever who can make an impact in specific left-on-left matchups. Danny Coulombe, Caleb Ferguson and Dylan Lee jump off that list.

There are also some very dynamic right-handed setup relievers who could be on the market, including Cade Smith and Griffin Jax.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Rotation depth

The Reds’ rotation — Andrew Abbott, Nick Lodolo, Nick Martinez, Brady Singer and Chase Burns — is the strength of the team. But the depth is in a concerning spot. Also, the Reds have to manage Burns’ innings over the course of the season.

As a result, a fifth starter who could essentially fill Carson Spiers’ role would give the team a lot more security. The Reds running out of reliable starting pitching ended their season in 2021, 2023 and 2024. The same can’t happen in 2025.

Bench bat/outfielder

The Reds have had to use Santiago Espinal and Connor Joe in the outfield against left-handed pitching recently, and the Reds could add a player who could make more of an offensive impact in that role.

It wouldn’t have to be a big name addition to give the Reds’ outfield depth a boost.

Third baseman

Noelvi Marte has been swinging the bat very well, but his ability to play right field gives the Reds some more flexibility.

If the most attainable player on the trade market is a third baseman, then the Reds have the versatility to make that move.

Potentially available third base options who could fit that description include Ramon Urias and Yoan Moncada.