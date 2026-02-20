Cincinnati Reds: Reds.TV debuts with free stream of Saturday’s spring training opener

The service allows fans in the Reds TV market to stream locally distributed Reds games via cable and satellite providers or digitally on Reds.TV. Out of market games are also available with a subscription to MLB.TV.

Reds.TV will stream seven spring training games and MLB.TV will carry two games, allowing fans to try out the service for free.

Season passes start at $99.99 for Reds.TV or $199.99 for an MLB.tv and Reds.TV package.

For more information or to purchase a season pass visit reds.com/watch.

Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

Feb. 21 – at Guardians (Reds.TV), 3:05 p.m.

Feb. 28 – at Brewers (Reds.TV), 3:10 p.m.

March 2 – vs. Cubs (Reds.TV), 3:05 p.m.

March 5 – vs. Dodgers (ESPN), 3:05 p.m.

March 8 – SS vs. Diamondbacks (Reds.TV), 4:05 p.m.; at Padres (MLB.TV), 4:10 p.m.

March 12 – at Dodgers (MLB.TV), 9:05 p.m.

March 17 – vs. Guardians (Reds.TV), 9:05 p.m.

March 18 – vs. Rockies (Reds.TV), 4:05 p.m.

March 22 – at Guardians (Reds.TV), 3:05 p.m.