Cincinnati Reds: Rotation plan set with six pitchers in the mix

“You’ll see (Williamson) either potentially come in after Burns, or maybe even start a game and have Lowder do it (out of the bullpen),” manager Terry Francona said. “I don’t think we feel the need to say it ahead of time as far as strategy goes. That’s kind of where we’re sitting. You’ll see (Williamson) pitch one of those two days (Game 4 or 5 of the season).”

Greene said that his rehab process going forward after his procedure, which took place last week, is pretty cut and dry. He won’t throw for six weeks, and he can already feel progress after having the bone spurs, the source of the irritation in his elbow, removed.

“I’ll continue to put my best foot forward,” Greene said. “It’d be awesome to cut the (rehab) time down without sacrificing the progression itself. Obviously, I want to get out there. I’m anxious to get back on the field without sacrificing the progress of the actual rehab. It would be great to be able to cut that time down, but it has to be within reason.”

The Reds’ “six-for-five” starting pitching mix isn’t expected to last very long. But in the short term, it’s a way to get the Reds’ best 13 pitchers on the roster. It will also help the Reds manage the innings of Burns and Lowder, both very young, and Williamson, who has missed most of the last two seasons.

The pitchers involved are all excited to be on the roster.

“We’ll all feed off each other and make each other better like we have been.,” Lowder said. “We’ll have to be flexible and see what that looks like. I’m excited no matter how it looks. Last year, I didn’t get many innings. You have to be smart at first. But we’re all ready to go out there and pitch.”

Burns had a very minor setback last week on a day where his range of motion wasn’t 100%, but he worked through that issue and is healthy entering the season. He said the key has been building a more consistent routine, which is a process for someone who has only had one full year of professional baseball.

“I feel great,” Burns said. “I’ve been improving a lot. I feel healthy. I’m excited.”

Lowder missed the entire 2025 season with an elbow injury as well as an oblique injury. He impressed right away in camp, looking like the pitcher he was in 2024 when he made a huge impact in the Reds’ rotation.

“It’s been a long time coming and a long journey,” Lowder said. “I’m happy about it.”

Williamson was the Reds’ most consistent pitcher in 2023. He missed the first five months of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury, returned ahead of schedule and then tore his UCL. After having Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2025 season, he’s back and pitching better than he ever has.

After he learned that he’d be on the team, Williamson had an emotional conversation with his wife and kids.

“I told them that we did this together,” Williamson said. “It was awesome to be able to stay with them for two years,” Williamson said. “I’m super glad I got to be able to do that. We’re all ready to be back in the ballpark playing again. We can experience the big leagues together.”