Cincinnati Reds: What to know before heading to RedsFest 2026

Season ticket holders will also have access to exclusive autograph booths and the Ultra Lounge on the second floor of the Convention Center.

A large portion of the Reds 40-man roster, coaching staff, broadcasting crews and upcoming prospects will be in attendance along with Reds legends such as Marty Brennaman, Jeff Brantley, Bronson Arroyo, Sean Casey, Barry Larkin and many others. A full list of attendees is available here.

The entrance to the Convention Center is located at the corner of 5th Street and Elm Street. Formerly the Duke Energy Convention Center, the facility underwent a $264 million renovation which will be premiered with RedsFest.

The building will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Events and activities will run from 3 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The first 10,000 fans in attendance each day will receive a RedsFest drawstring bag and sticker sheet.

Adult tickets are $44.50 for a two-day pass or $33.75 for a single-day pass. Kids ages 12 and younger are $28.25 for a two-day pass or $23.25 for a single-day pass. Children aged three and under are free.

For more information about event schedules, player appearances, entry policies or to purchase tickets ahead of time visit reds.com/redsfest.