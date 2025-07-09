Class of 2024 produced surprise early contributors in FBS

One year of college football was enough for a couple of local high school graduates to make a mark on their programs — no matter their recruiting ranking — while year two presents an opportunity for others to break through and earn meaningful playing time.
While the top-rated players in the class — Springfield’s Aaron Scott Jr. and Centerville’s Reggie Powers III — got their feet wet at power programs (Ohio State and Oklahoma, respectively), another Wildcat and a Springboro grad became nearly immediate starters at their programs.
For Da’Shawn Martin, a Springfield grad, that was as a receiver and return specialist at Kent State, while Springboro’s Will Yates finished the season as a mainstay in the Ball State secondary.
Here’s a rundown of all the FBS players from the class of 2024 heading into 2025:
Jacob Asbeck, LB, Lakota West — Navy
Did not see any action last season for the Midshipmen
Taebron Bennie-Powell, DB, Lakota West — Notre Dame
Redshirted last season while recovering from an injury
Gabe Funk, OL, Xenia — Appalachian State
Did not see game action last season and took a redshirt
Javon Hammonds, DL, Wayne — Miami University
Played in nine games as a true freshman last season and tallied seven tackles.
Eli Lovett, DB, Wayne — Eastern Michigan
Practiced with the team but did not see any game action
Da’Shawn Martin, WR, Springfield — Kent State
Started nine games as a true freshman for the Golden Flashes and made the All-MAC third team. He totaled 400 kick return yards and 108 yards receiving.
Bukari Miles Jr., CB, Lakota West — Ohio State
Joined the program last summer as a preferred walk-on.
Derek Morris, K, Fenwick — Massachusetts
Appeared in seven games last season and went 11 for 15 on field goals while also making 13 PAT kicks for the California Golden Bears. He also tied a school record with five successful field goals against Oregon State but transferred to Massachusetts in the offseason.
Riley Neer, WR, Bellefontaine — Ohio University
Did not see game action last season for the Bobcats
Jayvin Norman, RB, Springfield — Eastern Michigan
Played in two games last season and rushed for eight yards on four carries while preserving his redshirt.
Reggie Powers III, safety, Centerville — Oklahoma
Played in 12 of the Sooners’ 13 games as a true freshman last fall and was credited with four tackles.
Aaron Scott Jr., CB, Springfield — Ohio State
In a room full of veteran returning starters, the five-star prospect saw time in seven games last fall and played 74 snaps on defense according to Pro Football Focus. He looked to be in position to be the top reserve at CB coming out of spring practice and could find his way onto the field in sub packages this fall.
Jake Wheelock, OL, Stebbins — Cincinnati
Former three-star prospect redshirted last year for the Bearcats after earning all-state honors twice for the Indians.
Dalin Wilkins, WR, Northmont — Eastern Michigan
Practiced with team but did not see game action
Willizhuan Yates, CB, Springboro — Ball State
After sliding under the radar throughout his recruitment, Yates made an early impact for the Cardinals last season. He became a starter in Week 6 and ended up making 17 tackles, including two for loss, in 10 games with seven starts.
