College basketball: Hamilton grad helps NKU earn NCAA berth

There were 14 lead changes and 12 ties in a game in which neither team led by double figures.

Leading by seven midway through the second half, the Norse went scoreless for over six minutes but still led by two with four minutes remaining. They then scored consecutive baskets a minute apart, the second on Vinson’s jumper following Brandon’s swat of Ramar Pryor’s layup attempt.

The Vikings got within three twice before Warrick’s free throws.

Vinson and Warwick scored 10 points apiece in the first half to lead NKU to a 33-30 lead.