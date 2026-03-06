College basketball: Miami has earned the right to play in the NCAA tournament

Good morning, and welcome to another Friday edition of the Dayton Daily News Sports Update!
With all the pundits weighing in about the viability of the Miami University men’s basketball team’s unbeaten run this season, I figured it was time to throw my hat in the ring.
Here it is: The NCAA tournament is built for teams like Miami.
I know they haven’t played a great schedule (trust me, I wasn’t sold at first). I know that they’re eking out wins by the skin of their teeth. I know the ‘metrics’ aren’t great either.
But when it comes down to it, the RedHawks deserve a shot to play in the Big Dance because they’re the embodiment of March Madness.
In March, it’s the storylines that matter, and the Cinderellas we remember — UMBC, George Mason, Butler, Florida Gulf Coast, Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago, and Jim Valvano’s North Carolina State Wolfpack.
Regardless of what happens tonight against the Bobcats or at the Mid-American Conference tournament, give me these RedHawks over another .500 SEC or Big 12 team — especially the ones who wouldn’t agree to schedule them in the first place.
If a 31-0 or 30-1 mid-major team can’t get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, what are we even playing for?
Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:
RedHawks travel to Athens with perfect season on the line
Credit: JEREMY MILLER
Credit: JEREMY MILLER
This one is going to be epic. The RedHawks haven’t won in Athens since 2011.
📺 3 to watch
Baseball and men’s college basketball take center stage this weekend:
- World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Great Britain, pool play (8 p.m., Saturday, FOX): Tarik Skubal will make his lone start for Team USA.
- Men’s college basketball: Indiana at Ohio State (5:30 p.m., Saturday, FOX): Centerville grad Gabe Cupps will face his former team in a game that could decide one of the final spots in the NCAA tournament.
- Men’s college basketball: Big South and Atlantic Sun tournament championship games (Noon and 2 p.m., Sunday, ESPN2): The first two entrants to the field of 68 will be decided Sunday. The Big South tournament championship is at noon, followed by the Atlantic Sun final at 2 p.m.
🏀 4 to see (in person)
It’s girls basketball district final weekend and there are plenty of great sites with multiple games to check out on Saturday:
- Girls basketball: Fairmont vs. Olentangy at the Ohio Expo Center’s Taft Coliseum (6 p.m., Friday): The historic venue will host the Division I, Region 2 final featuring two Ohio Ms. Basketball candidates — Fairmont’s Kaylah Thornton and Olentangy’s Whitney Stafford — who will face-off with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
- Girls basketball: Carroll vs. Chaminade Julienne at Lakota East (11 a.m., Saturday): The Patriots and Eagles will meet for a third time this season with a state berth in the balance in the D-III, Region 12 final. Carroll enters the game on an 11-game winning streak with its last loss coming against CJ on Jan. 14.
- Boys basketball: D-III district finals at UD Arena (11 a.m., Saturday): UD will host four district final games including Trotwood-Madison vs. Goshen (11 a.m.), Tecumseh-Badin (1 p.m.), LaSalle-Tippecanoe (3 p.m.) and Hughes-Bellbrook (5 p.m.).
- Girls basketball: D-VII and D-IV regional finals at Vandalia Butler (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday): In the D-VII, Region 28 final, Cedarville takes on Russia at 5 p.m. It will be followed by Alter taking on four-time defending state champion Purcell Marian in the D-IV, Region 16 final.
Dayton basketball: Flyers seek 15th straight Senior Night win vs. VCU
Credit: David Jablonski
Credit: David Jablonski
In the first matchup this season, VCU beat Dayton 99-73 at the Siegel Center on Feb. 6 — the Flyers’ most lopsided loss to VCU. Dayton played without second-leading scorer De’Shayne Montgomery, who missed the game because of an illness.
“I know my teammates feel a certain way (about the loss),” Montgomery said. “I would definitely feel a certain way. I’m just ready to get after (VCU).”
This day in Dayton Daily News sports history
MARCH 6, 1991: The Beavercreek and Vandalia-Butler girls basketball teams advanced to a D-I regional final game after beating Mount Healthy and Seton, respectively. Ed Zink’s Beavers squad would beat the Aviators a few days later and advance to the state semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Celina.
WATCH: Urbana’s Drew Dixon drills late 3 to propel Urbana past Oakwood
Credit: Steven Wright
Credit: Steven Wright
Dixon hit the game-winner to beat Oakwood and send his team to a D-IV district final game. The Hillclimbers will play Wyoming at 3 p.m. Sunday at Xavier’s Cintas Center.
WHERE TO FIND OUR COVERAGE
For the latest, most up-to-date high school sports news and scores from the Dayton Daily News, visit daytondailynews.com/sports.
Want the latest news on your smartphone? Download the new and improved Dayton Daily News app from your app store.
We’ll also be posting prep sports content on the Dayton Daily News Sports Facebook page throughout the winter season.
I want to hear from you. Reach out to me directly at michael.cooper@coxinc.com with your questions and feedback.
About the Author