College basketball: Miami has earned the right to play in the NCAA tournament

Here it is: The NCAA tournament is built for teams like Miami.

I know they haven’t played a great schedule (trust me, I wasn’t sold at first). I know that they’re eking out wins by the skin of their teeth. I know the ‘metrics’ aren’t great either.

But when it comes down to it, the RedHawks deserve a shot to play in the Big Dance because they’re the embodiment of March Madness.

In March, it’s the storylines that matter, and the Cinderellas we remember — UMBC, George Mason, Butler, Florida Gulf Coast, Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago, and Jim Valvano’s North Carolina State Wolfpack.

Regardless of what happens tonight against the Bobcats or at the Mid-American Conference tournament, give me these RedHawks over another .500 SEC or Big 12 team — especially the ones who wouldn’t agree to schedule them in the first place.

If a 31-0 or 30-1 mid-major team can’t get an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, what are we even playing for?

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

RedHawks travel to Athens with perfect season on the line

This one is going to be epic. The RedHawks haven’t won in Athens since 2011.

📺 3 to watch Baseball and men’s college basketball take center stage this weekend:

World Baseball Classic: United States vs. Great Britain, pool play (8 p.m., Saturday, FOX): Tarik Skubal will make his lone start for Team USA.

Tarik Skubal will make his lone start for Team USA. Men’s college basketball: Indiana at Ohio State (5:30 p.m., Saturday, FOX): Centerville grad Gabe Cupps will face his former team in a game that could decide one of the final spots in the NCAA tournament.

Centerville grad Gabe Cupps will face his former team in a game that could decide one of the final spots in the NCAA tournament. Men’s college basketball: Big South and Atlantic Sun tournament championship games (Noon and 2 p.m., Sunday, ESPN2): The first two entrants to the field of 68 will be decided Sunday. The Big South tournament championship is at noon, followed by the Atlantic Sun final at 2 p.m.

🏀 4 to see (in person)

It’s girls basketball district final weekend and there are plenty of great sites with multiple games to check out on Saturday:

Girls basketball: Fairmont vs. Olentangy at the Ohio Expo Center’s Taft Coliseum (6 p.m., Friday): The historic venue will host the Division I, Region 2 final featuring two Ohio Ms. Basketball candidates — Fairmont’s Kaylah Thornton and Olentangy’s Whitney Stafford — who will face-off with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

The historic venue will host the Division I, Region 2 final featuring two Ohio Ms. Basketball candidates — Fairmont’s Kaylah Thornton and Olentangy’s Whitney Stafford — who will face-off with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Girls basketball: Carroll vs. Chaminade Julienne at Lakota East (11 a.m., Saturday): The Patriots and Eagles will meet for a third time this season with a state berth in the balance in the D-III, Region 12 final. Carroll enters the game on an 11-game winning streak with its last loss coming against CJ on Jan. 14.

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for a third time this season with a state berth in the balance in the D-III, Region 12 final. Carroll enters the game on an 11-game winning streak with its last loss coming against CJ on Jan. 14. Boys basketball: D-III district finals at UD Arena (11 a.m., Saturday): UD will host four district final games including Trotwood-Madison vs. Goshen (11 a.m.), Tecumseh-Badin (1 p.m.), LaSalle-Tippecanoe (3 p.m.) and Hughes-Bellbrook (5 p.m.).

UD will host four district final games including Trotwood-Madison vs. Goshen (11 a.m.), Tecumseh-Badin (1 p.m.), LaSalle-Tippecanoe (3 p.m.) and Hughes-Bellbrook (5 p.m.). Girls basketball: D-VII and D-IV regional finals at Vandalia Butler (5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday): In the D-VII, Region 28 final, Cedarville takes on Russia at 5 p.m. It will be followed by Alter taking on four-time defending state champion Purcell Marian in the D-IV, Region 16 final.

Dayton basketball: Flyers seek 15th straight Senior Night win vs. VCU

In the first matchup this season, VCU beat Dayton 99-73 at the Siegel Center on Feb. 6 — the Flyers’ most lopsided loss to VCU. Dayton played without second-leading scorer De’Shayne Montgomery, who missed the game because of an illness.

“I know my teammates feel a certain way (about the loss),” Montgomery said. “I would definitely feel a certain way. I’m just ready to get after (VCU).”

This day in Dayton Daily News sports history

MARCH 6, 1991: The Beavercreek and Vandalia-Butler girls basketball teams advanced to a D-I regional final game after beating Mount Healthy and Seton, respectively. Ed Zink’s Beavers squad would beat the Aviators a few days later and advance to the state semifinals, falling to eventual state champion Celina.

WATCH: Urbana’s Drew Dixon drills late 3 to propel Urbana past Oakwood

Credit: Steven Wright Credit: Steven Wright

Dixon hit the game-winner to beat Oakwood and send his team to a D-IV district final game. The Hillclimbers will play Wyoming at 3 p.m. Sunday at Xavier’s Cintas Center.

