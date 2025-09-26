College football: 5 things to know about Miami’s Homecoming game against Lindenwood

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., and the matchup comes as the RedHawks cap off a rugged September that included road trips to Wisconsin and Rutgers.

Here are six things to know about Saturday’s game:

1. Painful loss still lingers

Few defeats have stung Miami coach Chuck Martin like the RedHawks’ collapse against UNLV last week.

Miami led 14-3 and 21-10, then lost quarterback Dequan Finn to injury and still carried a 24-10 advantage late in the first half. The second half unraveled, and UNLV surged back from two 14-point deficits to claim the win on a late field goal.

The RedHawks led 38-24 with 6:19 left in the third before the Rebels responded with 17-straight points.

“This is one of the hardest losses I’ve had,” Martin said.

Corban Hondru had two interceptions to lead the Miami defense last week, while Keith Reynolds caught a touchdown and returned a kick for another score. Kenny Tracy added two touchdowns for Miami.

2. The opposition

Saturday’s Homecoming game at Yager Stadium offers a chance to reset against Lindenwood. Miami hasn’t started 0-4 since 2016.

Lindenwood, an FCS program off to a 2-2 start overall and 1-0 in the OVC-Big South Conference, opened with losses to St. Thomas (Minn.) and Appalachian State before beating Charleston Southern and Stony Brook.

Quarterback Nate Glantz has thrown for 1,030 yards and five touchdowns through the air and has 118 yards and five scores on the ground. Defensively, the Lions are led by Jacob Waller’s 39 tackles.

This is the first meeting between Miami and Lindenwood.

3. Injury picture

Martin said several key starters — including Finn — are doubtful. He stopped short of ruling anyone out but admitted the roster is “beat to crap” after consecutive physical matchups.

“We’re not healthy,” Martin said. “We went Big Ten, Big Ten, talented UNLV team. We’re drained — physically and mentally.”

If Finn isn’t given the go on Saturday, Henry Hesson will be back under center. Hesson came in for Finn when he went down in the first half last week against UNLV.

4. Progress up front

Despite the losses, Martin sees improvement from his offensive line. After early struggles, Miami ran the ball with more push against UNLV.

“At Wisconsin, we dipped our toe in the water. Rutgers, we joined the fray. This week was way better,” Martin said. “When we did it right, we moved bodies.”

5. Explosive plays, costly mistakes

The RedHawks averaged 7.5 yards per play against UNLV, hit on chunk passes and runs, and took a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. But giveaways and special teams breakdowns flipped momentum.

“The good was great. The bad was horrendous,” Martin said. “Our ceiling is high, but our floor has to rise.”

Miami gets that chance to raise that floor on Saturday.