College Football: 8 takeaways from Miami’s win over Western Michigan

Here are 8 takeaways from Saturday’s game:

1. Physical slugfest lives up to billing

Miami coach Chuck Martin said prior to kickoff that it would be a slugfest — and he was right.

Both teams traded blows in a hard-hitting Mid-American Conference matchup that Martin called “tough, fast, twitchy football.”

The RedHawks’ toughness ultimately carried them through a grind-it-out win.

2. Red zone inefficiency nearly costly

Miami’s offense moved the ball well early but couldn’t finish drives. The RedHawks (5-3, 4-0 MAC) had three red-zone trips in the first half and managed only three field goals.

“We moved it better than I thought,” Martin said. “But we came away with nine, thank God, because we won by nine.”

3. Turnover-free football fuels victory

Finn guided an offense that did not commit a turnover for the second straight week.

“That’s what it was — preparation,” Finn said. “We focused on not putting the ball in harm’s way.”

Martin added that avoiding mistakes “helps you win a lot of games.”

Finn threw for 260 yards and a touchdown. He added 52 rushing yards and another score on the ground.

4. Perry sparks the turning point

Receiver Kam Perry made two key plays on a fourth-quarter drive that flipped the game.

Finn escaped pressure and hit Perry for a contested sideline catch. Then Finn found him deep again to set up a go-ahead touchdown — a 3-yard pass to Brian Shane that cut Miami’s deficit to 17-15 with 10:31 left to play.

Perry finished with four catches for 98 yards.

5. Defense carries Miami through lull

The RedHawks’ offense struggled through a scoreless third quarter, but the defense held firm.

Linebackers Corban Hondru (14) and Jackson Kuwatch (11) and defensive back Eli Blakey (11) led Miami in tackles.

“Jackson’s been a monster,” Martin said. “Our defense kept us in it when we couldn’t move the ball.”

6. Trick’s strip-sack changes momentum

Defensive end Adam Trick produced one of the night’s biggest moments with a fourth-quarter strip-sack that halted a Western Michigan drive.

“I knew we needed a big play,” Trick said. “I’d been setting that up all game and was just happy to make it when it mattered.”

7. Weaver’s confidence growing

Wideout Cole Weaver continued his breakout season with nine catches for 96 yards.

Martin praised his intelligence, athleticism and humility.

“He doesn’t realize how gifted he is,” Martin said. “He’s gaining confidence every week, and it’s showing.”

8. Special teams mixed, but Dzioban delivers

Miami’s kick coverage unit allowed a 70-yard return that led to a Bronco touchdown, but Dzioban made up for it with four field goals — including a clutch 51-yarder late to seal it.

“No one believes in Dom more than Dom,” Martin said. “He’s money in big moments.”