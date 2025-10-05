College football: Miami holds NIU scoreless in final three quarters to capture first MAC victory

The Miami RedHawks rallied from a two-touchdown deficit and scored the game’s final 25 points to beat Northern Illinois 25-14 on Saturday in Mid-American Conference play.
After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, the RedHawks (2-3, 1-0 MAC) began their comeback when D’Shawntae Jones powered in from a yard out early in the second quarter. Dom Dzioban’s 41-yard field goal later in the half cut the margin to 14-10.
Miami’s special teams sparked the turnaround in the third quarter when Jermaine Agee blocked a punt for a safety to make it 15-14. Quarterback Dequan Finn followed with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Deion Colzie, and Dzioban added a pair of field goals — from 45 and 24 yards — to seal the win. Finn returned after getting injured against UNLV two weeks ago.
Finn finished 14 of 26 for 170 yards and a touchdown, while wideout Kam Perry led Miami with 76 yards receiving. Linebacker Corban Hondru anchored the defense with seven tackles and a sack as the RedHawks shut out NIU over the final three quarters.
Northern Illinois (1-4, 0-1) jumped ahead early on Lazaro Rogers’ 76-yard touchdown run and a 17-yard scoring pass from Brady Davidson to Jake Appleget but managed just 69 yards the rest of the way.
