College football: Miami preps for Spring Showcase

Doors will open at noon on Saturday, the same time as a play area inside the center. Fans will be able at that time to buy game tickets and parking for regular-season games, including the “Victory Bell” game against Cincinnati on Sept. 17 at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati.

Concessions will be available at a food truck scheduled to open at 12:15 p.m. Free parking will be available at the Millett Hall West Parking lot.

Martin expects the RedHawks to take the field around 12:15 p.m. to start warming up with the “game” starting around 1 p.m. and lasting about 90 minutes. The game itself will feature the starting offense squaring off against the starting defense with backups on both sides also competing against each other. The winner to be determined by a scoring system described by Martin as “elaborate.”

“Under our scoring system, every yard counts,” Martin said. “Every down matters. Every play matters. Everything counts. If you jump offsides, that counts.

“We talk every year about how every yard matters. We’re going into this with the idea that every yard matters.”

Miami is scheduled to open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at Kentucky, followed by the home opener against Robert Morris on Sept. 10.