College football: Miami RedHawks are headed back to the Arizona Bowl

Miami (Ohio) running back Jordan Brunson (6) scores a touchdown against Western Michigan in the first half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Detroit. (Abra Richardson/Ann Arbor News via AP)

Credit: AP

Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Miami RedHawks are headed back to the desert.

Miami will face Fresno State in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop on Saturday, Dec. 27, at Arizona Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game televised nationally on The CW Network.

Miami, the Mid-American Conference runner-up, is making its 17th all-time bowl appearance and its sixth consecutive postseason trip in a full season. The RedHawks compete in a bowl game for the sixth straight year, dating back to the 2020 LendingTree Bowl, and enter with a 9-7 record all-time in bowl games. Miami has reached bowl eligibility in nine of the past 10 seasons.

The RedHawks (7-6) rallied from an 0-3 start to the season to finish 6-2 in MAC play and advance to their third straight MAC Championship Game. Miami becomes just the second team in Arizona Bowl history to make back-to-back appearances, coming off a dominant victory over Colorado State in the 2024 edition of the game.

Fresno State (8-4, 5-3 Mountain West) returns to the postseason for a fifth consecutive year under first-year head coach Matt Entz. The Bulldogs arrive in Tucson built around a stout defense, allowing just 293.5 yards per game — the program’s lowest figure in a season since at least 1992.

The Arizona Bowl is owned and operated by TD4Tucson, a Tucson-based nonprofit organization, and provides a postseason experience focused on student-athletes, fans and the local community. The game has gained national recognition for its unique presentation and charitable mission since its inception.

About the Author

Chris Vogt