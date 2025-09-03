College football: Washington becoming defensive leader for Miami RedHawks

The senior has become an anchor for a group filled with fresh faces and a steadying presence on a RedHawks defense that prides itself on toughness and consistency.

And for Washington, the formula is simple.

“Every time our mindset is the same,” Washington said. “Play base defense, do our responsibility, be one-eleventh of the defense. If we all do our job, we’re going to make big plays.”

That approach was on display in Miami’s 17-0 season-opening loss at Wisconsin. Facing a physical Big Ten opponent on the road, it was a defeat that offered a blueprint for how the Miami defense can compete week after week.

“We stuck to the plan, and we made some big plays,” Washington said. “(Adam) Trick got a sack, I got one, our DBs made big interceptions, and we held strong in the red zone. Sticking to what our coaches told us was the biggest factor.”

Washington’s emergence as a leader has been years in the making since coming from Valley High School in Iowa. He has seen Miami’s program grow under head coach Chuck Martin — experiencing the grind of summer workouts, the sting of injuries and the joy of bowl victories.

Through it all, Washington developed into a player who understands not just the physical demands of football, but the mental responsibility that comes with being a veteran.

“Being a leader inside our D-line room is my biggest role,” Washington said. “A lot of guys are inexperienced, new to the program. My job is to bring those guys with me, show them what they need to do, help them out when they have questions, and make sure they’re ready to play.”

Defensive coordinator Bill Brechin and the Miami staff have praised Washington’s reliability. His presence is felt on every snap — setting the edge against the run, occupying blockers so linebackers can flow to the football and providing energy in the huddle.

That unselfishness, teammates say, defines him.

Still, Washington refuses to settle for “good enough.” After holding Wisconsin to 17 points, he emphasized that the standard remains higher.

“You hold a Big Ten team to 17 points, that’s good,” Washington said. “But our goal is to keep them to zero. There’s no perfect defense, no perfect game. From the film, we can always pick out little things to do better, and that’s what we plan on doing. We’ll be even better for Rutgers and the next games going forward.”

That relentless mindset is what coaches call “playing to the standard.” Washington said it means treating every opponent with the same respect — whether it’s a Big Ten team or a Mid-American Conference rival.

“Every game, our defense is built on stopping the run,” Washington said. “That’s the plan every week — stop the run, make them throw. When you’re able to do that, it creates opportunities to get sacks. Everything starts in the trenches — controlling the line of scrimmage, stopping the run, then working to the pass.”

Against Wisconsin, that plan worked. Miami bottled up the Badgers’ rushing attack for much of the night, forcing third-and-longs and creating pressure opportunities.

The Badgers lost starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. to a non-contact, lower leg injury in the first half that presented a new wrinkle, but Washington and the Miami defense responded quickly.

“The backup was more of a runner,” Washington said. “That was the only big change. We had to account for him and the running back, and he got a couple good QB keeps and draws. Passing-wise, they were both capable, so it didn’t change much for us.”

That adaptability, he said, comes from preparation. Miami’s defensive staff drills the players on every possible scenario — personnel changes, tempo adjustments and different blocking schemes. It’s part of why Washington feels confident this group can handle anything thrown at them.

Unlike the opener, where Miami had no film on Wisconsin, this week brings a new advantage — preparation.

“It’s good that we actually have film this time,” Washington said. “We’ve got Ohio (against Rutgers) on tape, and they run a similar defense with a four-down front. We can see what they did right, what they did wrong, and how we can improve on it.”

Washington said the chance to study Rutgers in advance allows the RedHawks to clean up the small details — alignments, hand placement, communication checks — which could be the difference in close games.

That’s our plan — build from last week and keep improving defensively,” Washington noted.

And while Washington’s journey to becoming one of Miami’s defensive leaders hasn’t been flashy, his presence inside the locker room is valued by teammates.

He arrived in Oxford as a raw but determined prospect, eager to prove he could handle Division I football. Over the years, he transformed his body in the weight room, sharpened his technique and learned the intricacies of line play from veteran coaches.

“Everything starts in the trenches,” Washington said. “It’s about winning the line of scrimmage, being physical, and setting the tone. That’s what we take pride in.

“When I was younger, I had older guys helping me. Now it’s my turn to do the same.”

Washington sees himself as part of a larger mission — continually building a defense that can carry the program to another MAC Championship appearance.

“We’ve got the talent,” he said. “We’ve got guys who want to learn, who want to get better every week. If we keep doing our jobs and playing together, we’ll be where we want to be.”

It’s a vision rooted in accountability. Washington isn’t interested in personal accolades or headlines. He wants wins, and he wants to leave the program stronger than he found it.

“Football is a team game,” Washington said. “You can’t do it alone. You’ve got to trust the guy next to you. My role is to make sure I’m doing my job and helping everyone else be ready to do theirs.”

Miami’s test at Rutgers will provide another measuring stick. The Scarlet Knights bring a physical style — much like Wisconsin — and Washington knows the RedHawks will need to match their intensity from the opening whistle.

But whether it’s a Big Ten opponent or a MAC rival, his message doesn’t change.

“Do your job,” Washington said. “One-eleventh of the defense. If we all do that, we’ll be successful.”

NEXT GAME

Who: Miami at Rutgers

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 6

TV: Peacock