College softball: Tennessee uses 11-run inning to put Miami away early

The seventh-seeded Vols used an 11-run third to help put the RedHawks away 17-0 in their NCAA Regional opener at Lee Stadium in Knoxville.

“I think the biggest thing is we didn’t play Miami softball really on either side of the ball,” first-year coach Mandy Gardner-Colegate said. “For us, it’s just staying to the process — continuing to fight and sticking together is the big thing.

“Miami softball is gritty and tenacious, and I just really don’t think we showed that today.”

The Mid-American Conference champion RedHawks (35-25) face North Carolina (40-16) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The Vols (41-14) play Ohio State (44-12-1) on Saturday at noon.

“Every game is a learning experience, and we’ve been doubted since the beginning just from having such a young team,” Miami senior outfielder Jenna Golembiewski said. “But I think going into tomorrow, we’ll have a better sense of the atmosphere, and we’ll know what we can and can’t do and what we need to do to succeed.”

Miami came up empty when it had the bases loaded with no outs in the top of the second. A double play ended the RedHawks’ threat.

“That second inning showed a glimpse of what our offense can do,” Gardner-Colegate said. “We didn’t get that timely hit, unfortunately.”

The Vols scored two in the bottom of the second before going on their 11-run barrage that was highlighted by Laura Mealer’s grand slam in the bottom of the third.

Miami starting pitcher Madilyn Reeves began the bottom of the third, Léa Chevrier came in on relief, and Shelbie Krieger finished the inning off.

Ella Carter went 2-for-2 for the RedHawks, who got their only other hit from Golembiewski.

Tennessee pitchers Karlyn Pickens and Sage Mardjetko combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight and only walking two.

The RedHawks are competing in their fifth-straight NCAA Tournament and ninth overall. Miami has played in the Knoxville Regional three other times — 2005, 2012 and 2024.

The RedHawks were shut out for just the sixth time this season, and Tennessee’s 17 runs are the most scored against Miami all year.

“Just competing every single pitch,” Gardner-Colegate said when asked what success would mean coming out of this weekend. “Honestly, getting out of this regional. We still have a chance. It’s double-elimination, and we all believe that we can still get out of this regional.

“Obviously, at some point, we’ll see UNC, Ohio State and Tennessee again,” Gardner-Colegate added. “We strongly believe that we’ll figure it out, and we can get out of this regional and make it to a super.

“That’s our goal, that’s what our mindset is, and moving forward, we’re going to continue with the same confidence we had coming in and just showing a different Miami softball team tomorrow.”