Commentary: Does Miami belong in the NCAA tournament? Let the debate begin

Can a team that finished 31-0 in the regular season miss the NCAA tournament? They’ve clearly done enough to be included in the Big Dance.

However, losing in the MAC tournament to a No. 8 seed puts the selection committee in a tough place.

The easiest way for the NCAA to answer the question ‘Do we include Miami?’ is clear: Make them prove they belong by putting them in the First Four.

I have no inside sources, just a gut feeling. Doesn’t it make sense to put the RedHawks in the First Four?

Selfishly, I would love to see it happen. Who doesn’t want to see an Ohio team at UD Arena?

As of this writing (about 6 p.m. Thursday), ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Miami slotted as the last team in the field of 64 — just above the First Four in his projections.

Of course, there’s a lot of basketball to be played between now and Sunday at 6 p.m. — who knows what team will crash the Big Dance — leaving three long days for the national pundits to argue about Miami’s postseason fate.

Let the debate begin.

Here’s what you need to know heading into this weekend:

Flyers’ A-10 quarterfinal opponent is a surprise

No. 4 seed Dayton will play No. 13 seed St. Bonaventure at 2 p.m. Friday afternoon after the Bonnies rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat No. 5 seed George Mason 63-57 in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

3 to watch Baseball and men's college basketball take center stage this weekend:

World Baseball Classic quarterfinals: United States vs. Canada (8 p.m., today, FOX): After getting some help (Thank you, Italy!), the Americans are still alive in the WBC.

After getting some help (Thank you, Italy!), the Americans are still alive in the WBC. Men’s Basketball: Ohio State vs. Michigan Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal (Noon, today, Big Ten Network): The Buckeyes are also fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament. A win over their arch-rival would certainly look good on their resume.

The Buckeyes are also fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament. A win over their arch-rival would certainly look good on their resume. NCAA Men’s Basketball Selection Show (6 p.m., Sunday, CBS): Wright State has already punched its ticket, but it will be an agonizing wait for the Miami RedHawks.

3 to see (in person)

It’s girls basketball state tournament and boys basketball regional final weekend with multiple games featuring local teams to check out:

Girls basketball: Fairmont vs. Princeton at UD Arena (8:30 p.m., Saturday): The Division I state final features two southwest Ohio teams that played just a few weeks ago. The unbeaten Firebirds won by 10 points.

The Division I state final features two southwest Ohio teams that played just a few weeks ago. The unbeaten Firebirds won by 10 points. Girls basketball: Chaminade Julienne vs. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary at UD Arena (3:45 p.m., today): The Eagles mounted a late comeback to beat Copley in a D-III state semifinal on Thursday and will look to win their first state title since 2005.

The Eagles mounted a late comeback to beat Copley in a D-III state semifinal on Thursday and will look to win their first state title since 2005. Boys basketball: Trotwood-Madison vs. Hamilton Badin at Xavier’s Cintas Center (3 p.m., Saturday): This one’s been brewing all season — the Rams from Montgomery County will face the Rams from Butler County with a state berth on the line.

David Jablonski’s annual A-10 conference tournament diary

Follow Dayton Daily News sports writer David Jablonski as he covers this week’s Atlantic 10 tournament from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

This day in Dayton Daily News sports history

MARCH 13, 1999: Chaminade Julienne beat Bexley 38-27 in front of 2,400 fans at the Vandalia Butler Student Activity Center to advance to a D-II regional semifinal game against Hamilton Badin. The Eagles wouldn’t lose the rest of the way, beating Dresden Tri-Valley in the state semis and Lima Bath in the state final to claim their first state title in girls basketball program history.

Bengals are slowly but surely rebuilding their defense

You gotta love what the Bengals are doing so far in free agency by bringing in two players with championship pedigree.

