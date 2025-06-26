Confidan, Sanchez lead Dayton Dragons to first 3-game winning streak this season

Confidan has enjoyed three straight big games, going 10 for 14 (.714) with seven runs batted in during the winning streak.

For the third straight game, the Dragons scored in the first inning, plating two runs to take an early lead. Victor Acosta was hit by a pitch to start the game and scored from first base on Carlos Jorge’s double. Jorge scored on a single by Confidan to make it 2-0.

Lansing took a brief lead with three runs in the second, but the Dragons responded with a four-run third inning to regain the lead. Sanchez, in just his second game with the Dragons since being called up from the Daytona Tortugas, belted a three-run home run as the Dragons jumped out to a 6-3 lead.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Montero (3-3) earned the win with a lengthy outing. Montero worked six and one-third innings, allowing four runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout. Reliever Easton Sikorski replaced Montero with two men on base in the seventh and worked out of the jam, then closed out the game with two more scoreless innings.

The Dragons finished with 12 hits, including five with runners in scoring position. The Dragons have scored 34 runs on 46 hits over their three-game winning streak.

The Dayton offense has produced 13 hits with men in scoring position in the first two games of the current series. In only two of the previous 11 sets of five or six games have the Dragons collected at least 13 hits with runners in scoring position.

Confidan was 3 for 5 with two RBI. Sanchez was 2 for 5 with a homer and three runs batted in. Leo Balcazar had two hits and an RBI.