Craig Stammen bringing lessons from Dayton to the Padres

Stammen feels like his time as a college baseball player taught him a lesson that applies to this new opportunity.

“(Former Dayton) Head coach Tony Vittorio put me in leadership positions there as a young player,” Stammen said. “I had to manage that leadership role with older players. It taught me a lot about that.”

Stammen went to Versailles High School and the University of Dayton. The Washington Nationals went on to draft him in the 12th round of the 2005 MLB Draft. Stammen made his big league debut in 2009 and went on to pitch in 562 career games across 13 years.

“I had a great time at the University of Dayton,” Stammen said. “It was an awesome place where I grew up. It was a place I was taught what leadership looked like. It was a place where I grew up, matured and got ready for professional baseball. It made me more ready than some of my teammates at that point, maturity wise and being able to handle life’s challenges.”

Stammen credits Vittorio, who managed the Flyers for 18 seasons and became the winningest coach in program history. Vittorio coached three future big leaguers in Jerry Blevins, Craig Stammen, and Mike Hauschild.

Stammen feels like he’s bringing a bit of Dayton to the West Coast as he takes charge of the Padres, who won 90 games last season.

“I’m loyal to the Dayton Flyers,” Stammen said. “I have season tickets to the basketball games. I’ve been a Dayton Flyer fan since I was a kid. I’m as part of the Dayton Flyers as they are a part of me. It’s a cool relationship.”