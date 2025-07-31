Current, former Flyers unite for pickup basketball game on campus

This was Holmes’ first extended visit to Dayton since his college basketball career ended in 2024. It still feels like home for the Goodyear, Ariz., native who’s entering his rookie season Denver Nuggets after missing what would have been his first season with an Achilles tendon tear.

“It’s great to see all the fans here,” Holmes said. “It just shows how much they care after your career is over.”

Those fans would have had an even better time Wednesday if they had been invited to watch Holmes play pickup games with current and former Flyers on campus at the Cronin Center.

Three of the four former Flyers who have heard their names called in the NBA Draft over the last six drafts played in the games: Toppin, the No. 8 pick in 2020; Holmes, the No. 22 pick in 2024;and Koby Brea, the No. 41 pick in 2025.

Nate Santos, Dayton’s leading scorer last season, returned to campus for the games, as did Jalen Crutcher, the first recruit signed by coach Anthony Grant and his staff in their first season in 2017. Santos and Crutcher played together for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in July.

Two other players with NBA experience, Obi’s brother Jacob, and Obi’s Indiana Pacers teammate James Johnson, joined the former Flyers, who played with and against the current Flyers.

“That was amazing,” Holmes said. “It’s all about giving back. Everybody had a fun time.”

Toppin returned to campus to play with the Flyers when Holmes was in college. Holmes remembered “how pumped up we were to play” with Toppin then. He returned the favor for members of the 2025-26 roster.

At one point, five members of Dayton’s 2024 NCAA tournament team played together: Holmes; Brea; Santos; and senior Javon Bennett and redshirt sophomore forward Jaiun Simon, the two remaining players from that team on the UD roster. They won all four games they played together.

Great run today ✈️🏀 pic.twitter.com/rGlsvRFiab — Dayton Basketball (@DaytonMBB) July 31, 2025

The current Flyers had their moments as well. A video shared by Dayton’s official social media accounts showed some highlights:

• Malcolm Thomas scoring on a putback dunk after a miss by De’Shayne Montgomery.

• Bennett making a 3-pointer over Jacob Toppin.

• Bryce Heard throwing down a dunk on a fast break.

• Adam Njie Jr. making a mid-range jump shot.

• Montgomery making a 3 from the corner.

• Bennett driving the baseline for a layup.

• Thomas backing down Brea and scoring on a jump shot.

“I love the way they played,” Holmes said. “I thought they played great. I think if they can continue to play with that heart and passion, they’re going to be a very good team.”

The video also showed one connection Dayton fans know well: Crutcher throwing an alley-oop pass to Toppin, his teammate for three seasons (2017-20) and a best friend off the court.

Holmes had to guard Toppin often in the games.

“I saw why there ain’t no stopping him sometimes,” Holmes said.

The game was intense — this was far above the level of effort players give at the NBA All-Star Game, for example — but no one was going 100%.

“You’ve got to be smart,” Holmes said. “Especially with Obi. He’s worth so much money. We’re competing, but it’s not like it’s the championship finals.”