D-III state track: Marion Local boys wins second straight team title

Marion Local has won 14 state championships in football. That’s more than any school. The track team won its first title in 2023 and became the first team to repeat in Division III since East Canton, which won three championships in a row from 2017-19.

“We were pretty confident because we had a wide variety of qualifiers compared to last year,” Grabowski said. “We had one fewer event, but two more spots. So we were pretty happy coming out regionals and thought there was a good chance.”

Marion Local scored 51 points to beat second-place Lowellville, which. had 35.

The top individual scorer was senior Toby Kremer, who won the pole vault by setting a personal-best height of 15 feet, 4 inches. Marion Local’s 4x200-meter relay team of Wesley Schoen, Victor Hoelscher, Justin Knouff and Aiden Grieshop also finished first (1:29.77).

The other local state champions on Friday were:

• The West Liberty-Salem 4x100 relay team of Tori Douthwaite, Delaney Jones, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith finished first (49.10).

• Coldwater junior Izzy Zahn won the 200 (24.48).

• Coldwater’s 4x400 relay team of Audrey Alig, Becca Wenning, Kiersten Keller and Zahn also won a state championship (3:56.13).

