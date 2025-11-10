DaRon Holmes’ brother picks Arizona over Dayton, North Carolina

“Dayton, I need your help,” DaRon wrote on X. “Let’s get my little brother there!!!!”

After Cameron’s announcement Sunday, DaRon wrote “Still proud,” when he shared the news on Instagram.

Cameron is the No. 33 recruit in the 2026 class, according to On3.com. He would have been the highest-ranked recruit in Dayton history.

Cameron is a senior at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz., which is a two-hour drive from the University of Arizona campus in Tucson. He’s the first 2026 recruit for Arizona, which had the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class in 2025.

“Coach (Tommy) Lloyd has done a great job with the program,” Cameron told 247Sports. “I can see myself going there and making an impact from day one.”

Cameron is the latest high-profile 2026 recruit to consider Dayton but go elsewhere.

• Aiden Derkack, the brother of Dayton senior Jordan Derkack, committed to Providence over Dayton and Southern California.

• Joseph Hartman committed to Michigan on Oct. 1 after visiting Dayton in the summer.