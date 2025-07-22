DaRon Holmes will make appearance in Kettering

Lee’s will give mini basketballs to the first 100 attendees. Fans can play Pop A Shot and get their photos taken with Holmes.

Holmes, an All-American at Dayton as a junior in 2024, finished play in the NBA Summer League last week. He’s entering his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets after missing last season with an Achilles injury.

Holmes endorsed Lee’s during his Dayton career. The name, image and likeness era started in 2021, weeks after he enrolled at UD as a freshman.