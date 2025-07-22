DaRon Holmes will make appearance in Kettering

Former Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II will sign autographs for fans on July 31 in Kettering.
Holmes will appear at the Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken at 4030 Wilmington Pike from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lee’s will give mini basketballs to the first 100 attendees. Fans can play Pop A Shot and get their photos taken with Holmes.
Holmes, an All-American at Dayton as a junior in 2024, finished play in the NBA Summer League last week. He’s entering his rookie season with the Denver Nuggets after missing last season with an Achilles injury.
Holmes endorsed Lee’s during his Dayton career. The name, image and likeness era started in 2021, weeks after he enrolled at UD as a freshman.
Dayton let’s get it !!! I’ll see y’all there✈️🐓 https://t.co/c8L9BpmmMs— DaRon Holmes II (@DaRonagon) July 21, 2025
About the Author