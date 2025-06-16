Date set for Dayton’s game at Cincinnati

The game against the Bearcats likely will be the third game of the 2025-26 season for Dayton. It will open the season Nov. 3 against Canisius University, according to a report by Rothstein, and it will play University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Nov. 8, at UD Arena, according to a report by college basketball analyst Rocco Miller.

Dayton lost 66-59 to Cincinnati last December. A year earlier, Dayton beat Cincinnati 82-68 in the first meeting between the programs in 13 years. Both of those games took place on a neural court at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.

Dayton hasn’t played on the UC campus since 2010 when the Flyers beat the Bearcats 81-66 in the second round of the NIT.

The Bearcats haven’t played Dayton at UD Arena since a 65-55 victory on Dec. 4, 2004.