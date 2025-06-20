Date set for Dayton Flyers basketball game at Marquette

It’s the sixth game of the season for Marquette, which plays Maryland four days earlier.

Dayton last played at Marquette on Dec. 5, 2001. Marquette won 73-51. That game took place at the Bradley Center, which was demolished in 2019.

The Fiserv Forum opened in 2018. It is located in downtown Milwaukee. It is also the home of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Marquette ranked second in the Big East Conference in attendance last season (16,658 in 20 home games). It ranked eighth in the nation in 2023-24 season (16,307).

Dayton beat No. 6 Marquette 71-63 last December at UD Arena. It was the first meeting between the former Midwestern Collegiate Conference and Great Midwest Conference teams since the 2008-09 season.

Dayton has won three straight games in the series and six of seven since losing seven straight games in the 1990s.

Dayton and Marquette announced a home-and-home series in July 2024.

Last season, Marquette finished 23-11 and lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to New Mexico. It has played in the NCAA tournament in each of coach Shaka Smart’s first four seasons.

Marquette lost its three scorers but returns one double-digit scorer: senior guard Chase Ross (10.5 points per game).

With the Marquette game set, here’s what is known about Dayton’s non-conference schedule.

Nov. 3: Canisius at Dayton.

Nov. 8: University of Maryland, Baltimore County at Dayton.

Nov. 11: Dayton at Cincinnati.

Nov. 19: Dayton at Marquette.

Nov. 27: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Nov. 28: Dayton vs. Georgetown, Brigham Young or the University of Miami at ESPN Events Invitational.

Dec. 16: Florida State at Dayton.