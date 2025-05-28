Dates set for Dayton’s November tournament in Florida

Dayton will be part of a four-team field. Brigham Young, Georgetown and the Miami Hurricanes also will play in the event, as Jon Rothstein, of College Hoops Today, reported in February.

Dayton’s first game will take place on Thanksgiving Day. The bracket matchups and game times will be announced at a later date.

In all, 16 teams will play in three separate tournaments at the ESPN Events Invitational. Dayton’s four-team section is called the Magic Bracket.

The Adventure Bracket includes eight teams that will each play three games Nov. 24-26: Bradley; Liberty; Princeton; Rhode Island; Temple; Towson; UC San Diego; and Vermont.

The Imagination Bracket includes Charlotte, Furman, Illinois State and Richmond. Those teams will play Nov. 27-28.

According to a press release, “This will be the 19th year Walt Disney World has hosted Thanksgiving week college basketball at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and the first time the event has featured three brackets. ... Fans can sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets at the ESPN Events Invitational website. Tickets will go on sale later this summer in conjunction with the bracket and schedule releases."

Dayton last played in this tournament in 2021, beating Miami, Kansas and Belmont to win the championship. It’s the only tournament it won in coach Anthony Grant’s first eight seasons.