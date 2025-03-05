Dave Chappelle sits courtside at UD Arena for Flyers’ final home game

Breaking: UD will not renew contracts for 45 employees, eliminates 20 additional positions

Comedian Dave Chappelle, right, poses for a photo with Dayton coach Anthony Grant after a game against Saint Louis on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at UD Arena. Chappelle, a longtime Yellow Springs resident, visited UD Arena for the first time. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
45 minutes ago
X

Comedian Dave Chappelle, a longtime resident of Yellow Springs, sat courtside at UD Arena on Tuesday night, watching the Dayton Flyers rally from a 14-point deficit in the second half to beat Saint Louis 75-67 in the final home game of the season.

Chappelle took his seats in the opening minutes of the second half. He posed for photos with fans during timeouts. He received applause from the sellout crowd later in the second half when he was shown on the scoreboard

After the game, Chappelle walked up to the tunnel and waited for UD players. He posed for photos with the Flyers and then with Dayton coach Anthony Grant.

“I’ll be back, too,” Chappelle told Grant.

“We appreciate you,” Grant said.

On his way up the tunnel, Chappelle told the Dayton Daily News it was his first visit to UD Arena.

Grant said in his postgame press conference he was a big fan of Chappelle and attended one of his summer shows in Yellow Springs.

“It’s not every day you get Dave Chappelle in the house,” Grant said.

