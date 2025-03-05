Dave Chappelle sits courtside at UD Arena for Flyers’ final home game

After the game, Chappelle walked up to the tunnel and waited for UD players. He posed for photos with the Flyers and then with Dayton coach Anthony Grant.

“I’ll be back, too,” Chappelle told Grant.

“We appreciate you,” Grant said.

On his way up the tunnel, Chappelle told the Dayton Daily News it was his first visit to UD Arena.

Grant said in his postgame press conference he was a big fan of Chappelle and attended one of his summer shows in Yellow Springs.

“It’s not every day you get Dave Chappelle in the house,” Grant said.

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski