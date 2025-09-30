Davidson coach: Alter’s Greer fitting in well with Wildcats

Breaking: 2 people killed in fatal crashes over the weekend in Greene County ID’d

Davidson coach Matt McKillop talks at Atlantic 10 Conference Media Day on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH — The Davidson Wildcats have often mined Ohio for basketball talent. The top two scorers on the 2016-17 roster, for example, were Ohio natives: Jack Gibbs (Westerville); and Peyton Aldridge (Leavittsburg).

Davidson’s current roster has two Ohioans as well: Devin Brown (Lewis Center); and RJ Greer, an Alter graduate who started his high school career at Springboro.

Davidson coach Matt McKillop, whose team was picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll, talked about Greer at A-10 Media Day at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday

“He’s doing great,” McKillop said. “He fits in perfectly on and off the court. You can tell he’s grown up in a basketball gym. His IQ, his ability to execute little things and details, they come come easy to him. He can shoot the lights out.”

Greer committed to Davidson in April. He signed with North Carolina State last November but decommitted after N.C. State fired coach Kevin Keatts and replaced him with Will Wade.

Greer is the son of Dayton associate head coach Ricardo Greer. Davidson plays at Dayton on Feb. 15.

“I’m sure there will be mixed emotions for him,” McKillop said.

