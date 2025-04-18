Dayton adds second women’s basketball transfer of spring

Breaking: Wright State’s real estate arm sued for foreclosure of 4 office buildings

Fatima Ibrahim won defensive player of the year award in Summit League
UD Arena is pictured in 2023. David Jablonski/Staff

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program announced the addition of North Dakota transfer Fatima Ibrahim on Thursday.

Ibrahim, a 6-foot-3 center, is the second transfer to join coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s program this spring, following Jordyn Poole, a 5-foot-7 guard who played her freshman season at Purdue.

Ibrahim averaged 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 31 games as a sophomore at North Dakota. She won the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year award, averaging 2.5 blocks in conference play. She blocked nine shots in one game against North Dakota State.

”Fatima has grown so much in this last year and shown how much of an impact she can have on our team,” coach Mallory Bernhard said in a press release. “Defensively, she has certainly created the reputation of a shot blocker, but she has a greater impact than just the blocked shots.”

Ibrahim was one of eight players from the roster to enter the transfer portal after Bernhard resigned in March.

Ibrahim is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and played at the Royal Crown Academy in Toronto, Ont.

