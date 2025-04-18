Dayton adds second women’s basketball transfer of spring

Ibrahim averaged 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 31 games as a sophomore at North Dakota. She won the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year award, averaging 2.5 blocks in conference play. She blocked nine shots in one game against North Dakota State.

”Fatima has grown so much in this last year and shown how much of an impact she can have on our team,” coach Mallory Bernhard said in a press release. “Defensively, she has certainly created the reputation of a shot blocker, but she has a greater impact than just the blocked shots.”

Ibrahim was one of eight players from the roster to enter the transfer portal after Bernhard resigned in March.

Ibrahim is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and played at the Royal Crown Academy in Toronto, Ont.