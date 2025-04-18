Dayton adds second women’s basketball transfer of spring

The Dayton Flyers women’s basketball program announced the addition of North Dakota transfer Fatima Ibrahim on Thursday.
Ibrahim, a 6-foot-3 center, is the second transfer to join coach Tamika Williams-Jeter’s program this spring, following Jordyn Poole, a 5-foot-7 guard who played her freshman season at Purdue.
Ibrahim averaged 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 31 games as a sophomore at North Dakota. She won the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year award, averaging 2.5 blocks in conference play. She blocked nine shots in one game against North Dakota State.
”Fatima has grown so much in this last year and shown how much of an impact she can have on our team,” coach Mallory Bernhard said in a press release. “Defensively, she has certainly created the reputation of a shot blocker, but she has a greater impact than just the blocked shots.”
Ibrahim was one of eight players from the roster to enter the transfer portal after Bernhard resigned in March.
Ibrahim is from Winnipeg, Manitoba, and played at the Royal Crown Academy in Toronto, Ont.
Welcome to the 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 Fatima‼️✈️ #GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/Zk4C12RaXP— Dayton Women's Basketball (@DaytonWBB) April 17, 2025
The 2025 #SummitWBB 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘𝐄𝐑 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑...@UNDwbasketball 's Fatima Ibrahim‼️#ReachTheSummit pic.twitter.com/qKkFeYiti6— The Summit League (@TheSummitLeague) March 4, 2025
