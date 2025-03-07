Dayton advances to quarterfinals of A-10 tournament

The Dayton Flyers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament with a 60-45 victory against No. 14 seed La Salle on Thursday in the second round at the Henrico Sports and Events Center in Henrico, Va.

No. 6 seed Dayton (18-12), which has won four games in a row, will play No. 3 seed Davidson (18-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game will air on Peacock. Davidson beat Dayton 61-51 on Feb. 12 at UD Arena.