Dayton advances to quarterfinals of A-10 tournament

Flyers play Davidson on Friday
Dayton's Ivy Wolf scored 26 points in Wednesday's 67-64 win over UMass at UD Arena. Erik Schelkun/UD Athletics photo

The Dayton Flyers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament with a 60-45 victory against No. 14 seed La Salle on Thursday in the second round at the Henrico Sports and Events Center in Henrico, Va.

No. 6 seed Dayton (18-12), which has won four games in a row, will play No. 3 seed Davidson (18-12) at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The game will air on Peacock. Davidson beat Dayton 61-51 on Feb. 12 at UD Arena.

Against La Salle, Ivy Wolf led Dayton with 14 points. She made 8 of 8 free throws.

Rikki Harris (11 points), Arianna Smith (10) and Molly O’Riordan (10) also scored in double figures.

Dayton outscored La Salle 42-24 in the paint. Both teams struggled from 3-point range. Dayton made 1 of 9 3s, and La Salle made 2 of 18.

Dayton won its first A-10 tournament game for the third straight season. It will now seek its first quarterfinal victory since 2022.

If Dayton wins Friday, it will play No. 2 seed George Mason or No. 10 Saint Louis in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

