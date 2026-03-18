Dayton basketball: A-10’s next commissioner spent 10 years in league as assistant at Temple

Leibovitz, 52, spent the last three seasons as a senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball in the Big East Conference.

University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina led the search committee that selected Leibovitz as McGlade’s successor.

“Dan is a basketball guy through and through, with experience at every level in almost every role, and is a proven innovator,” Spina said in a press release. “He has deep respect for what athletics can mean for student-athletes, their schools, and society, and he firmly believes that every athlete in every sport deserves a meaningful, high-quality experience.

“Dan is authentic, passionate and deeply committed to the A-10; the entire Presidents Council is thrilled to welcome him home.”

McGlade announced in November she will retire after this academic year. She was honored several times at the A-10 men’s basketball tournament in Pittsburgh last weekend.

“I congratulate Dan on the opportunity to lead the Atlantic 10 Conference,” McGlade said in a press release. “As a premiere basketball-centric Division I conference, the future is bright and Dan will lead with strength. The A-10 membership are outstanding institutions, and it has been a privilege to serve over the last 18 years.”

Leibovitz spent four seasons (2006-10) as the head coach at Hartford before moving to his alma mater Penn for two seasons as an assistant coach. He then spent one season (2012-13) in the NBA as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats.

Leibovitz worked as an associate commissioner in the Southeastern Conference from 2016–2023 before moving to the Big East.

Leibovitz is the sixth commissioner in the A-10’s 50-year history.

“With its proud tradition, national success, and more than 50 years of memorable basketball history, the Atlantic 10 stands as one of the premier conferences in college athletics,” he said in a press release. “I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as commissioner. My ten years in the A-10 as an assistant coach under John Chaney at Temple gave me a deep understanding of the passion and shared vision that define the league, and I look forward to building on its tremendous foundation. I want to thank Commissioner Bernadette McGlade for her outstanding leadership of the Atlantic 10 over the past 18 years and congratulate her on her retirement. Her dedication and vision have positioned the conference well for the future.”