Dayton basketball: A deep dive into the record book

For example:

• The last time a Flyer scored 30 points (Javon Bennett vs. Florida Atlantic in March 2025).

• The last time a Flyer had five steals in a game (Keonte Jones vs. East Tennessee State in December 2025).

• The last time the Flyers scored 100 points in an Atlantic 10 Conference game (vs. Saint Louis in 2024).

I appreciate this page and reference it often, though it doesn’t include some of the more negative facts I have to look up from time to time. For example, after Dayton lost 102-71 at Saint Louis on Jan. 30, one of the first things I did after the game was look up when Dayton last lost a game by 30 or more points.

For that, I turned to a website I subscribe to — and the Dayton Daily News pays for — so I can research stats like this. StatHead.com gives me the tools to quickly find Dayton’s most lopsided defeats. The 31-point loss was Dayton’s worst since a 68-34 loss to Cincinnati on Nov. 27, 2010.

I performed a similar search when Dayton beat Canisius 88-48 in the first game of the season. That was Dayton’s first victory by 40 or more points since an 88-46 victory against Alcorn State on Dec. 22, 2022.

A week after the 31-point loss at Saint Louis, Dayton lost 99-73 at Virginia Commonwealth, falling short of becoming the first Dayton team to give up 100 points twice in one season in 31 years.

Years ago, I would have had to scan the media guide, game by game, to figure these things out.

For this story, I decided to write about the stories behind “The Last Time.” Some of them come from the game notes. Others, I found myself.

The last time a Flyer scored 40 points: Negele Knight, 42 points vs. Detroit on Feb. 24, 1990.

Knight, a 6-foot-2 senior guard in the 1989-90 season, hit his career high in his hometown of Detroit at Cobo Arena. He scored 29 points in the second half and 20 of those in the last 10 minutes, helping Dayton rally from a 61-55 deficit in an 88-82 victory.

“Wow,” said Dayton coach Jim O’Brien after the game in a Dayton Daily News story written by Chick Ludwig. “That stuns me. He just carried us down the stretch.”

Knight made 16 of 29 field goals, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, and 6 of 9 free throws.

“Negele’s too much for us,” Detroit coach Ricky Byrdsong said. “He’s the best guard in the conference for sure. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a (future) pro.”

The 42-point game came in the midst of an 11-game Dayton winning streak, which included seven games to end the regular season, three in the Midwestern Collegiate Conference tournament and one in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Illinois.

Knight delivered the highest scoring outburst by a Flyer since Donald Smith set a school record, which still stands, with 52 points at Loyola on Feb. 3, 1973.

In the modern era of Dayton basketball, only three other players have scored more than Knight’s 42 points.

• Smith surpassed that total twice, first with 44 points at Xavier on Jan. 6, 1973, and then a month later against Loyola.

• Don “Monk” Meineke scored 49 points against Muskingum on Jan. 13, 1951, at the UD Fieldhouse.

• Don May scored 45 points against Xavier on Jan. 3, 1966.

There was another great scoring performance mentioned in the 1990 story on Knight. William Hilgerink scored 48 points in an 80-0 victory against Cedarville in 1907. Dayton was then known as the St. Mary’s Institute. This game is not mentioned in the official record book, which contains records starting with the 1949-50 season.

The last time seven Flyers scored in double figures in one game (Dec. 23, 2016 against the Virginia Military Institute).

The seven players were: Sam Miller (15); Kyle Davis (14); Darrell Davis (11); Scoochie Smith (10); Ryan Mikesell (10); John Crosby (10); and Xeyrius Williams (10).

Dayton won the game 92-56. Kendall Pollard fell two points short of adding an eighth player to the list.

Dayton made 15 of 27 3-pointers (55.6 percent), tying what was then a school record for most 3-pointers in a game.

Smith hit the 1,000-point milestone in the victory.

The last time a Flyer had at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in a game: Chris Johnson (Jan. 9, 2010).

In a 78-72 overtime victory against Duquesne at UD Arena, the 6-6 sophomore Johnson set career highs with 26 points and 20 rebounds.

Johnson made 9 of 16 field goals and 6 of 9 free throws. His putback dunk in overtime capped a 7-0 run.

“He’s tremendous,” Duquesne coach Ron Everhart said. “Coming into the game, we talked to our guys about the obvious, which is Chris Wright. But now, this year ... all of a sudden it’s Chris Johnson.

“That put-back (dunk) was phenomenal. ... He flushed that thing coming down the baseline, and that changed the momentum in the building.”

Johnson became the first Flyer since Ryan Perryman in 1998 to record 20 or more rebounds in a game. Perryman set a school record with 23 rebounds against Long Island in the National Invitation Tournament on March 11, 1998. Two weeks earlier, Perryman grabbed 20 rebounds against Duquesne.

No Flyer has recorded 20 rebounds in a game since 2010. Josh Cunningham came close with 19 in a 79-65 victory against Ohio on Nov. 17, 2017.

The last time the Flyers played a three-overtime game: Feb. 20, 1981 vs. Duquesne.

Dayton’s 79-77 victory against Providence in five overtimes in 1982 is much more famous than this game, as is the 111-100 loss to UCLA in three overtimes in the NCAA tournament in 1982.

The last time Dayton played three overtimes, it beat Duquesne 109-101, rallying from a 13-point halftime deficit.

“We weren’t going to let this one slip away from us in the overtimes after we came from so far back,” said sophomore guard Mike Byrd, who scored 18 points off the bench. “It has happened too many times before, and we weren’t going to let it happen again.”

Senior Mike Kanieski, who hit the 1,000-point milestone in the game, led Dayton with 24 points. Roosevelt Chapman, a freshman who would finish his career as Dayton’s all-time leading scorer, had 20 points.

Duquesne’s Bernard Harris tapped in a shot at the buzzer at the end of the second half to send the game to a first overtime.

Duquesne’s Ronnie Dixon missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with four seconds to play and the game tied in the second overtime.

Dayton made 11 of 13 free throws in the final three minutes of the third overtime to secure a victory.

“They gave the game to us in the second overtime when they missed the free throw,” coach Don Donoher said. “That was a big play, but so were so many others. Neither team wanted to die. We just happened to get the breaks. You have to feel for the loser in this one. We’ve been there before. This is one we’ll remember for a long time. Everyone did a good job.”

Since that last three-overtime game in 1981, Dayton has played 18 double-overtime games, the most recent taking place on March 1, 2025, when Dayton beat Richmond 74-64 at UD Arena.

The last time the Flyers shot 70% or better from 3-point range: Jan. 23, 2013.

In a 96-51 victory against Fordham at UD Arena, Dayton shot 71.4%, making 15 of 21 3-pointers.

Kevin Dillard made 5 of 6 3s. Vee Sanford made 4 of 6. Matt Derenbecker made 3 of 4. Khari Price made 2 of 2.

Dayton tied the school record with 15 made 3s. It set the previous record in a 72-63 victory against Wright State in 1997.

Dayton snapped a three-game losing streak to start Atlantic 10 Conference play by beating Duquesne.

“I just feel good for those guys,” second-year Dayton coach Archie Miller said. “We’ve been through a lot this season, a lot of guys contributing. When you hit any type of rough spot, everything feels like the world is coming to an end. But we just stayed true to who we are. Now that we got off the schneid a little bit, hopefully we can get some confidence back.”

This remains Dayton’s most lopsided A-10 victory. The only other victory by 40 or more points in A-10 play came at Duquesne (88-44) on Jan. 12, 2002.

Credit: Teesha McClam Credit: Teesha McClam

The last time the Flyers did not make a 3-pointer: Jan. 29, 2009.

The Flyers missed all 11 of their attempts but still beat Saint Louis 47-46 at UD Arena.

“I thought we got some quality shots,” coach Brian Gregory said, “but it’s not like we were shooting against cardboard cutouts. That was a very physical game. The only thing I thought we did wrong offensively at times was that we rushed the shots. They were throwing multiple gimmick defenses at us, and so now you really need to break those down. At times, we took the first open shot as opposed to breaking the defense down.”

The last time the Flyers did not attempt a free throw: Feb. 12, 2005.

Dayton won 56-45 at La Salle despite being outscored 14-0 at the line. The Flyers made 23 of 48 field goals, including 10 of 20 3-pointers.

It’s rare for teams to not shoot a single free throw. According to StatHead.com, there has not been one instance of that happening this season, and there was only one last season in which a team didn’t attempt a free throw.

Credit: Aimee Obidzinski Credit: Aimee Obidzinski

The last time a Flyer scored 100 or more points in a non-conference game: Dec. 11, 1999.

Dayton beat Coastal Carolina 104-79 to improve to 8-0 in a season that would end with its first NCAA tournament berth in 10 years.

Dayton trailed 15-5 and then outscored Coastal Carolina 57-17 to take a 62-32 halftime lead.

Dayton hit the century mark for the first time since a 110-52 victory against Prairie View on Dec. 29, 1997.

“Offensively, maybe that was as good as we’ve played all year,” Dayton coach Oliver Purnell said. “We had 26 assists. That means we can pass and move the basketball.”

According to StatHead.com, Dayton has scored 100 points or more 44 times but only three times in this century, all in A-10 games: 100-83 against Saint Louis on March 5, 2024; 106-79 against VCU on Jan. 12, 2018; and 101-77 against Fordham on Feb. 1, 2015.

By comparison, Dayton has allowed 100 points 29 times, most recently in the loss at Saint Louis. That was the first time it gave up 100 points or more since a 100-94 loss to George Washington in the A-10 tournament on March 4, 1999.

Credit: Erik Schelkun Credit: Erik Schelkun

The last time the Flyers lost to a Mid-American Conference team: Nov. 30, 2011.

Dayton doesn’t play MAC schools as often as it used to because the annual series with the Miami RedHawks died after the last meeting in 2015, but it plays MAC opponents more often than most lower-ranked conferences.

Dayton has won 16 straight games against the MAC since an 84-55 loss to Buffalo at UD Arena in 2011.

That was a surprising result for many reasons. Dayton beat Wake Forest, Fairfield and Minnesota the previous week at the Old Spice Classic in Florida. Buffalo had a decent team that won 20 games that season but lost its next game at home to St. Bonaventure.

It was the second loss for first-year coach Archie Miller.

“I was scared to death on the plane ride home from Old Spice,” Miller said. “I guess it’s a coach’s intuition. The thing you worry about the most is, where are their minds? And if their mind is right, you know their game is going to be right.

“We had a lot of things to navigate. We had some guys who had tremendous success that were coming off a great tournament. And, quite frankly, the team that went to Florida with an edge about them and toughness about them — and understanding who we are every day —probably stayed in Florida in some aspects mentally.”

Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer Credit: David Jablonski - Staff Writer

The last time a Flyer attempted at least 10 shots and made them all: Dec. 19, 2018.

In his first season on the court after sitting out the 2017-18 season as an academic redshirt, Obi Toppin made 11 of 11 field goals, scoring 22 points in an 85-72 victory against Western Michigan.

Toppin dunked six times.

“Obi finished a lot of great plays,” coach Anthony Grant said. “He’s one of the few guys I’ve seen that can finish the kind of plays he finished. His teammates did a good job of getting him the ball.”

Toppin tied Mike Sylvester, who made 11 of 11 shots against Xavier in 1974. Mike Kanieski is the only other player in school history to take at least 10 shots without a miss. His 10-of-10 night came against Hofstra in 1981.

Toppin became the sixth player in Atlantic 10 Conference history to attempt at least 10 shots without a miss. Delonte West, of St. Joseph’s, set the record with 12-of-12 shooting against Xavier in 2004.

The last time a Flyer played 35 minutes and didn’t score: March 11, 2023.

Koby Brea played 35 minutes in a 78-68 victory against Fordham in the semifinals of the A-10 tournament but missed all five of his field-goal attempts and didn’t attempt a free throw.

Since the 2008-09 season, there have been eight instances of a Flyer playing at least 30 minutes and not scoring. The two players who took the most shots in those games without a make were: Devin Oliver (0 of 12 in 33 minutes against Saint Louis in 2014); and Darrell Davis (0 of 11 in 35 minutes against Saint Mary’s in 2017).