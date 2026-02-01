Dayton basketball: Bennett becomes third transfer to score 1,000 points for Flyers

Bennett scored 327 points in his freshman season at Merrimack. He has a total of 1,331 points.

Bennett averaged 8.4 points as a sophomore at Dayton and 11.6 points last season. He leads the team with 16.0 points per game this season.

Only two other players have scored 1,000 points at Dayton after transferring: Jordan Sibert; and Dave Colbert.

Sibert played his first two seasons at Ohio State (2010-12), where he scored 123 points in limited minutes. At Dayton, he scored 1030 points in two seasons (2013-15). He ranks 47th in school history in career points.

Colbert played two seasons at Cleveland State (1981-83) and two at Dayton (1984-86). He scored 718 points at Cleveland State and 1,040 at Dayton. He ranks 46th in school history.

Bennett is the first Flyer to reach the 1,000-point milestone since DaRon Holmes II, who achieved the feat in the final regular-season game of his sophomore season. Holmes ranks 11th in UD history with 1,745 points.

Bennett is one of many transfers who have joined the program in recent years. Here’s where those players who have scored 600 or more points with Dayton rank on the scoring list:

56. Josh Cunningham (2016-19), 964 points.

57. Charles Cooke (2015-17), 957.

70. Koby Brea (2020-24), 889.

73. Nate Santos (2023-25), 872.

75. Toumani Camara (2021-23), 845.

87. Kobe Elvis (2021-24), 772.

97. Enoch Cheeks (2023-25), 703.

100. Ibi Watson (2019-21), 689.