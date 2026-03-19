Dayton basketball: Bennett carries Flyers to double-digit halftime lead against Bradley in NIT

PEORIA, Ill. — The Dayton Flyers outscored Bradley 9-0 in the last 80 seconds of the first half to build a 47-30 halftime lead on Wednesday in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament at Carver Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Javon Bennett led Dayton with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers. He converted a four-point play in the final seconds of the half.
De’Shayne Montgomery added 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting. He made 5 of 5 free throws.
Key stat: Dayton shot 63.6% (7 of 11) from 3-point range. Bradley shot 44% (3 of 11).
Turning point: Dayton trailed 2-0 after a basket by Bradley on the opening possession of the game. The Flyers scored the next eight points and led the rest of the way.
Injury news: Bradley’s third-leading scorer, Demarion Burch (8.8 points per game), missed the game with an injury.
Looking ahead: The winner will play at North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday or Sunday. UNC Wilmington (27-6) won 68-67 at Yale on Tuesday.
Other games: Illinois State beat Kent State 79-58 on Wednesday, and Wake Forest beat Navy 82-72.
Illinois State will play at Wake Forest in the second round. The winner of that game will play Dayton, Bradley or UNC Wilmington in the quarterfinals.
Javon Bennett ends the half with a 4-point play. Dayton leads 47-30. pic.twitter.com/40IcZStrRf— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 19, 2026
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