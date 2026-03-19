Dayton basketball: Bennett carries Flyers to double-digit halftime lead against Bradley in NIT

Key players: Javon Bennett led Dayton with 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers. He converted a four-point play in the final seconds of the half.

De’Shayne Montgomery added 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting. He made 5 of 5 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton shot 63.6% (7 of 11) from 3-point range. Bradley shot 44% (3 of 11).

Turning point: Dayton trailed 2-0 after a basket by Bradley on the opening possession of the game. The Flyers scored the next eight points and led the rest of the way.

Injury news: Bradley’s third-leading scorer, Demarion Burch (8.8 points per game), missed the game with an injury.

Looking ahead: The winner will play at North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday or Sunday. UNC Wilmington (27-6) won 68-67 at Yale on Tuesday.

Other games: Illinois State beat Kent State 79-58 on Wednesday, and Wake Forest beat Navy 82-72.

Illinois State will play at Wake Forest in the second round. The winner of that game will play Dayton, Bradley or UNC Wilmington in the quarterfinals.