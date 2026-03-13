Dayton basketball: Bennett carries Flyers to slim halftime lead vs. St. Bonaventure

Dayton's Javon Bennett makes a 3-pointer in the first half against St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday, March 13, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Javon Bennett makes a 3-pointer in the first half against St. Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Friday, March 13, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
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PITTSBURGH — Javon Bennett made 4 of 6 pointers, scoring 12 points in the first half, to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 30-27 halftime lead against St. Bonaventure on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Bennett also had three rebounds and an assists in 18 minutes.

Frank Mitchell scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting for St. Bonaventure.

Key stat: Dayton shot 43% (6 of 14) from 3-point range. St. Bonaventure missed all six of its 3-point attempts.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 21-15 with six minutes to play after back-to-back 3s by Bennett and Jaiun Simon.

Foul trouble: Dayton forward Amaël L’Etang picked up his second foul at the 8:43 mark and did not return in the half. He had seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds in eight minutes.

History lesson: Dayton led at the half for the first time since the 2023 tournament. It trailed Duquesne 30-28 at halftime in a 65-57 quarterfinal loss in 2024. It trailed Saint Joseph’s 33-24 at halftime in a 73-68 overtime loss in 2025.

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David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.