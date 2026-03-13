Dayton basketball: Bennett carries Flyers to slim halftime lead vs. St. Bonaventure

Key players: Bennett also had three rebounds and an assists in 18 minutes.

Frank Mitchell scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting for St. Bonaventure.

Key stat: Dayton shot 43% (6 of 14) from 3-point range. St. Bonaventure missed all six of its 3-point attempts.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 21-15 with six minutes to play after back-to-back 3s by Bennett and Jaiun Simon.

Foul trouble: Dayton forward Amaël L’Etang picked up his second foul at the 8:43 mark and did not return in the half. He had seven points on 3-of-8 shooting and seven rebounds in eight minutes.

History lesson: Dayton led at the half for the first time since the 2023 tournament. It trailed Duquesne 30-28 at halftime in a 65-57 quarterfinal loss in 2024. It trailed Saint Joseph’s 33-24 at halftime in a 73-68 overtime loss in 2025.

Javon Bennett 4-6 from 3 for 12 points. Dayton leads 27-23 at 2:08. pic.twitter.com/hQ5rpOIYip — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 13, 2026