Dayton basketball: Bennett leads Flyers to double-digit halftime lead vs. St. Bonaventure

Javon Bennett scored 16 points to lead the Dayton Flyers to a 41-30 halftime lead against St. Bonaventure on Tuesday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Bennett 5 of 7 field goals, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, and 2 of 2 free throws in the first half. He made 6 of 26 3s in Dayton’s previous four games, all losses.

Cayden Charles led St. Bonaventure with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers (36%). St. Bonaventure missed all eight of its attempts.

The Bonnies rank 25th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage (37.5), but they don’t shoot many 3s. They rank 12th out of 14 teams in A-10 play in 3-point attempts.

Turning point: Dayton’s Jordan Derkack made 2 of 2 free throws at the 7:27 mark to break a 22-22 tie. That started an 11-2 Dayton run, which included two 3s by Bennett.

Lineup news: Dayton forward Jaiun Simon was listed as “Out” on the availability report for the first time. He said after the Saint Joseph’s game on Jan. 24 he had a back issue. He played 21 minutes in the next game against Rhode Island but was limited to eight minutes against Saint Louis.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Virginia Commonwealth at 7 p.m. Friday at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Va.

