Dayton basketball: Cold shooting hurts Flyers in first half vs. George Washington

Dayton's Javon Bennett misses a shot in the first half against George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at Gentile Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Javon Bennett misses a shot in the first half against George Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, at Gentile Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
15 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers trailed George Washington by as many as nine points in the first half and faced a 35-30 halftime deficit Tuesday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the game:

Key players: Tre Dinkins scored 12 points off the bench for George Washington. He made 3 of 6 3-pointers. George Washington’s reserves outscored Dayton’s 26-6.

Keonte Jones scored nine points for Dayton. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 free throws.

Key stat: George Washington shot 33% (6 of 18) from 3-point range. Dayton shot 16.7% (2 of 12).

Surprising numbers: Dayton’s leading scorer, Javon Bennett, missed all 11 of his field-goal attempts in the first half. He scored two points at the free-throw line.

George Washington’s leading scorer, Rafael Castro, who scored 26 and 27 points in the first two A-10 games, scored on the team’s first possession but didn’t attempt another shot in the half.

Biggest lead: George Washington led 27-18 at the 4:41 mark after a 3-pointer by Garrett Johnson.

Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang (lower-body injury) and Malcolm Thomas (ankle) missed their third straight game with injuries.

In Other News
1
Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sentenced to 5 days in...
2
Archdeacon: For Miami’s Nuria Jurjo, ‘basketball is her safe space now’
3
Franklin’s Luke Kennard strings together strong performances after slow...
4
Sports on TV for Jan. 6, 2026: Dayton, UC men both in action
5
Girls basketball: 11-1 Carroll overcomes Waynesville with second half...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.