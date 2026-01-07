Dayton basketball: Cold shooting hurts Flyers in first half vs. George Washington

The Dayton Flyers trailed George Washington by as many as nine points in the first half and faced a 35-30 halftime deficit Tuesday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the game:
Key players: Tre Dinkins scored 12 points off the bench for George Washington. He made 3 of 6 3-pointers. George Washington’s reserves outscored Dayton’s 26-6.
Keonte Jones scored nine points for Dayton. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 free throws.
Key stat: George Washington shot 33% (6 of 18) from 3-point range. Dayton shot 16.7% (2 of 12).
Surprising numbers: Dayton’s leading scorer, Javon Bennett, missed all 11 of his field-goal attempts in the first half. He scored two points at the free-throw line.
George Washington’s leading scorer, Rafael Castro, who scored 26 and 27 points in the first two A-10 games, scored on the team’s first possession but didn’t attempt another shot in the half.
Biggest lead: George Washington led 27-18 at the 4:41 mark after a 3-pointer by Garrett Johnson.
Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang (lower-body injury) and Malcolm Thomas (ankle) missed their third straight game with injuries.
Game time; George Washington vs. Dayton. pic.twitter.com/96hPuJJQMf— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) January 7, 2026
