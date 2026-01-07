Dayton basketball: Cold shooting hurts Flyers in first half vs. George Washington

Key players: Tre Dinkins scored 12 points off the bench for George Washington. He made 3 of 6 3-pointers. George Washington’s reserves outscored Dayton’s 26-6.

Keonte Jones scored nine points for Dayton. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and 2 of 2 free throws.

Key stat: George Washington shot 33% (6 of 18) from 3-point range. Dayton shot 16.7% (2 of 12).

Surprising numbers: Dayton’s leading scorer, Javon Bennett, missed all 11 of his field-goal attempts in the first half. He scored two points at the free-throw line.

George Washington’s leading scorer, Rafael Castro, who scored 26 and 27 points in the first two A-10 games, scored on the team’s first possession but didn’t attempt another shot in the half.

Biggest lead: George Washington led 27-18 at the 4:41 mark after a 3-pointer by Garrett Johnson.

Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang (lower-body injury) and Malcolm Thomas (ankle) missed their third straight game with injuries.