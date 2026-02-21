Dayton basketball: Dayton leads Duquesne at halftime despite hot shooting by Dukes

Dayton's Bryce Heard scores against Duquesne on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as eight points in the first half and took a 42-39 lead into halftime against Duquesne on Saturday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Javon Bennett scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Dayton.

Taren Guinyard scored 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Duquesne. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Key stat: Duquesne made 7 of 10 3-pointers (70%). Dayton made 5 of 14 (35.7%).

Big shots: Amaël L’Etang, who scored eight points in the half on 3-of-3 shooting, made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds to play to give Dayton a 42-36 lead.

On the next possession, Duquesne took advantage of an offensive rebound and scored on a 3 by Guinyard with six seconds remaining.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays first-place Saint Louis (25-2, 13-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena. Saint Louis won the first matchup 102-71 on Jan. 30 in St. Louis.

Saint Louis beat second-place Virginia Commonwealth (21-7, 12-3) 88-75 on Friday in St. Louis, bouncing back from an 81-76 loss at Rhode Island on Tuesday.

