Dayton basketball: Flyers again rank in top 20 in attendance

Rankings history: The No. 19 ranking was the highest the program had ranked since the 2004-05 season when it was 18th (12,570). Before that, it had not ranked in the top 20 since the 1977-78 season when it was 17th (11,500).

In UD Arena’s opening seasons, the program ranked fifth in 1969-70 (12,982), sixth in 1970-71 (12,767) and 10th in 1971-72 (12,741).

Consistent numbers: Dayton has ranked in the top 25 in attendance 10 seasons in a row, not counting the 2020-21 pandemic season when national attendance figures were not kept, and in the top 30 for 27 straight years. It has ranked in the top 35 every season since UD Arena opened in 1969.

Dayton has sold out 77 straight games overall heading into the 2025-26 season opener on Nov. 3 against Canisius. That includes the last 11 home games of the 2019-20 season, 17 home games in the 2021-22 season, 16 home games in the 2022-23 season, 15 home games in the 2023-24 season and 18 home games in the 2024-25 season. It does not include home games played during the 2020-21 season, when attendance was limited during the pandemic.

Dayton hit the 11 millionth fan milestone in the 2024-25 season opener. The total number of fans who have attended Dayton men’s basketball games at UD Arena since 1969 is 11,228,479.

National leaders: North Carolina led the nation in attendance (20,521) last season. Kentucky (20,334), Tennessee (20,026), Arkansas (18,996) and Syracuse (18,888) rounded out the top five.

Dayton was one of 11 schools to have 100% capacity at home games.

By comparison: Dayton led Ohio in attendance. Ohio State (11,578) ranked 32nd in the nation. Cincinnati was 34th (11,054). Xavier (10,177) was 39th.

Dayton was the highest-ranked program in attendance outside the top five conferences. No. 24 New Mexico (13,051), from the Mountain West, was the next highest-ranked team from outside the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Big East and SEC.

Dayton, Syracuse, Indiana, Nebraska and Virginia were the only schools to rank in the top 20 and not make the NCAA tournament.