Dayton basketball: Flyers beat Davidson for 11th straight time

What it means: Dayton (16-9, 7-5) rebounded from a 99-66 loss at Virginia Commonwealth on Feb. 6. It extended its winning streak in the series with Davidson to 11 games. It hasn’t lost to Davidson in coach Anthony Grant’s nine seasons.

Dayton moved into a tie for fourth place in the Atlantic 10 Conference with Duquesne (15-10, 7-5) and Saint Joseph’s (15-10, 7-5).

Davidson (15-10, 6-6) dropped into seventh place.

Stars of the game: Jaiun Simon had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Dayton. It was the first double-double of his career.

Parker Friedrichsen led Davidson with 21 points. He made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Stat of the game: Dayton had a 39-18 rebounding advantage, including a 14-5 edge on the offensive boards. Dayton outscored Davidson 16-8 in second-chance points.

Comeback: Dayton led by as many as 11 points in the second half. Davidson got as close as one point with 6 minutes, 33 seconds to play.

Key moment: Dayton led 57-54 when Javon Bennett made a 3-pointer with 3:26 to play. That started a 7-0 run in a 50-second span. Simon scored on a tip-in. Then Montgomery finished a fast break with a dunk.

Dayton clinched the victory by making 6 of 6 free throws in the final 69 seconds.

Lineup news: De’Shayne Montgomery returned to action after missing one game with an illness. He led Dayton with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting.

Jacob Conner and Malcolm Thomas did not see action.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Mason (21-5, 9-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Va.

Dayton beats Davidson 70-59. Lots of hugs for RJ Greer. pic.twitter.com/h6bXnSF8Cs — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) February 15, 2026

HALFTIME RECAP

Jordan Derkack’s three-point play in the final minute gave a 34-26 halftime lead/

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Parker Friedrichsen scored 11 points for Davidson on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton had a 22-6 rebounding advantage with eight offensive rebounds to Davidson’s one.

Big run: Dayton led 22-20 with 4 minutes, 53 seconds to play and then scored nine straight points to take a 31-20 lead at the 2:14 mark.