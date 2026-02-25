Dayton basketball: Flyers dominate first half against No. 23 Saint Louis

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Amaël L’Etang scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Dayton.

Key stat: Dayton shot 64% (7 of 11) from 3-point range. L’Etang, Javon Bennett and Jordan Derkack all made two 3s.

Saint Louis shot 8% (1 of 12). It missed its first 11 attempts before Dion Brown made a 3 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.

Big run: Dayton trailed 4-3 and then scored 10 straight points to take a 13-4 lead on a 3 by L’Etang at the 12:47 mark.

Comeback: Saint Louis trailed 40-15 at the 3:42 mark. It then scored nine straight points to cut Dayton’s lead to 40-24 at the 1:43 mark.

Rotation news: Dayton sophomore guard Bryce Heard, who averages 7.0 points per game, was listed as “Out” on the Atlantic 10 Conference availability report Tuesday. He missed a game for the first time this season.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Washington at 7 p.m. Friday at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Dayton beat George Washington 79-72 on Jan. 6 at UD Arena.

Dayton lost 82-62 at George Washington last season. The Flyers have lost two straight games at the Smith Center.