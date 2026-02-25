Dayton basketball: Flyers dominate first half against No. 23 Saint Louis

The Dayton Flyers led No. 23 Saint Louis by as many as 25 points in the first half and took a 44-28 lead into halftime Tuesday at UD Arena.
The first half went the opposite way of the first matchup. Dayton trailed Saint Louis by as many as 24 points in the first half in a 102-71 loss on Jan. 30 in St. Louis.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: Amaël L’Etang scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Dayton.
Key stat: Dayton shot 64% (7 of 11) from 3-point range. L’Etang, Javon Bennett and Jordan Derkack all made two 3s.
Saint Louis shot 8% (1 of 12). It missed its first 11 attempts before Dion Brown made a 3 with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.
Big run: Dayton trailed 4-3 and then scored 10 straight points to take a 13-4 lead on a 3 by L’Etang at the 12:47 mark.
Comeback: Saint Louis trailed 40-15 at the 3:42 mark. It then scored nine straight points to cut Dayton’s lead to 40-24 at the 1:43 mark.
Rotation news: Dayton sophomore guard Bryce Heard, who averages 7.0 points per game, was listed as “Out” on the Atlantic 10 Conference availability report Tuesday. He missed a game for the first time this season.
Looking ahead: Dayton plays George Washington at 7 p.m. Friday at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C.
This will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. Dayton beat George Washington 79-72 on Jan. 6 at UD Arena.
Dayton lost 82-62 at George Washington last season. The Flyers have lost two straight games at the Smith Center.
