Dayton basketball: Flyers erase early 10-point deficit to take halftime lead vs. UNCW

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery scores in the first half against North Carolina Wilmington in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery scores in the first half against North Carolina Wilmington in the first round of the National Invitation Championship on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C.. David Jablonski/Staff
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WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Dayton Flyers erased a 10-point deficit to take a 37-33 halftime lead against North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Trask Coliseum.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers (36%). Wilmington made 1 of 6 (17%).

Turning point: Dayton trailed 24-14 with 10 minutes to play and then began a 16-4 run that started with 3s by Javon Bennett and Jacob Conner. A layup by Bennett with 5:45 to play gave Dayton a 30-28 lead.

Big plays: Dayton trailed 33-32 entering the last two minutes. It ended the half on a 5-0 run.

UNCW had a chance to play for the last shot but the turned the ball over. Bennett then scored on a layup at the buzzer.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 1 seed Wake Forest or Illinois State on Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

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David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.