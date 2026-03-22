Dayton basketball: Flyers erase early 10-point deficit to take halftime lead vs. UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Dayton Flyers erased a 10-point deficit to take a 37-33 halftime lead against North Carolina Wilmington on Saturday in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament at Trask Coliseum.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers (36%). Wilmington made 1 of 6 (17%).
Turning point: Dayton trailed 24-14 with 10 minutes to play and then began a 16-4 run that started with 3s by Javon Bennett and Jacob Conner. A layup by Bennett with 5:45 to play gave Dayton a 30-28 lead.
Big plays: Dayton trailed 33-32 entering the last two minutes. It ended the half on a 5-0 run.
UNCW had a chance to play for the last shot but the turned the ball over. Bennett then scored on a layup at the buzzer.
Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 1 seed Wake Forest or Illinois State on Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.
Javon Bennett scores at the buzzer. Dayton leads 37-33 at halftime. pic.twitter.com/5FFa7i2Q6p— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) March 21, 2026
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