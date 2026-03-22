Dayton basketball: Flyers erase early 10-point deficit to take halftime lead vs. UNCW

Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers (36%). Wilmington made 1 of 6 (17%).

Turning point: Dayton trailed 24-14 with 10 minutes to play and then began a 16-4 run that started with 3s by Javon Bennett and Jacob Conner. A layup by Bennett with 5:45 to play gave Dayton a 30-28 lead.

Big plays: Dayton trailed 33-32 entering the last two minutes. It ended the half on a 5-0 run.

UNCW had a chance to play for the last shot but the turned the ball over. Bennett then scored on a layup at the buzzer.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 1 seed Wake Forest or Illinois State on Tuesday or Wednesday in the quarterfinals.