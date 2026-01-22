Dayton basketball: Flyers face double-digit halftime deficit at La Salle after falling behind by 25

Key players: Jaeden Marshall scored 12 points off the bench for La Salle. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, and 4 of 4 free throws.

Javon Bennett led Dayton with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: La Salle shot 59% (13 of 22) from the field. Dayton shot 46% (11 of 24).

Big run: La Salle used an 18-0 spurt in a five-minute stretch to turn a 15-8 lead into a 33-8 advantage at the 8:52 mark.

Comeback: De’Shayne Montgomery ended the La Salle run with a layup at the 8:03 mark. That started a 7-0 Dayton run.

Dayton outscored La Salle 7-2 in the last three minutes to cut the deficit to 11 points.

Lineup news: Malcolm Thomas returned to action after missing five games with an injury. He had three points in five minutes in the half.