Dayton basketball: Flyers face double-digit halftime deficit at La Salle after falling behind by 25

Dayton's Javon Bennett scores against La Salle on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at John E. Glaser Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's Javon Bennett scores against La Salle on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at John E. Glaser Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff
PHILADELPHIA — The Dayton Flyers trailed by as many as 25 points in the first half and faced a 40-29 halftime deficit against La Salle on Wednesday at John E. Glaser Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Jaeden Marshall scored 12 points off the bench for La Salle. He made 3 of 3 field goals, including 2 of 2 3-pointers, and 4 of 4 free throws.

Javon Bennett led Dayton with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Key stat: La Salle shot 59% (13 of 22) from the field. Dayton shot 46% (11 of 24).

Big run: La Salle used an 18-0 spurt in a five-minute stretch to turn a 15-8 lead into a 33-8 advantage at the 8:52 mark.

Comeback: De’Shayne Montgomery ended the La Salle run with a layup at the 8:03 mark. That started a 7-0 Dayton run.

Dayton outscored La Salle 7-2 in the last three minutes to cut the deficit to 11 points.

Lineup news: Malcolm Thomas returned to action after missing five games with an injury. He had three points in five minutes in the half.

